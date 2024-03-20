Ripple President Reveals Next Crypto Revolution in 2024

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple President Monica Long has hinted at 2024 as a pivotal year in the institutionalization of cryptocurrencies.

Advertisement

In a recent tweet, Long stated that 2024 was quickly shaping up to be the year of crypto institutionalization on a macro scale, while also noting that several TradFi companies have launched crypto access and tokenization products in previous bear markets.

2024 is quickly shaping up to be the year of crypto institutionalization on a macro scale (tho worth noting that several TradFi companies launched crypto access, tokenization products, etc. in previous bear markets). Thanks @EricNewcomer and team for a fantastic event! https://t.co/0IDBsudqVF — Monica Long (@MonicaLongSF) March 19, 2024

One of the key factors that would spur crypto institutionalization is the increasing adoption of blockchain technology by major financial institutions and corporations. As more entities recognize the potential benefits offered by blockchain networks, they are actively seeking ways to incorporate digital assets into their operations.

Along these lines, the Ripple president refers to her recent attendance at the Newcomer Banking Summit to discuss what has changed since the SVB banking crisis a year ago, as well as how blockchain and crypto can fundamentally improve access to financial services in collaboration with banks and traditional institutions.

This comes at a time when the digital currency landscape is witnessing unprecedented levels of interest from retail and traditional financial institutions.

As previously reported, towards the close of 2023, Long highlighted the potential of cryptocurrencies to transform finance and the global economy. She referred to the "cryptoization" of developing economies, in which people have begun to choose cryptocurrencies over local currencies as a result of macroeconomic instability and loose inflation controls.

Long sees even greater potential, leading up to a macroscale institutionalization of crypto and bringing on vast benefits.

Ripple continues to expand its frontiers in payments, clinching the FinTech Breakthrough Award 2024 for the best cross-border payment platform and the best DeFi infrastructure platform.