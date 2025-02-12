'Let's Go,' Saylor Tweets As Bitcoin Drops Below $95,000 on Fresh CPI Data

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of Bitcoin-oriented company Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy) has taken to social media to announce a major Bitcoin dip, which happened as BTC reacted to the fresh-released CPI annual rate for January.

"Let's go!" Saylor tweets on higher CPI than expected

Saylor has traditionally published an AI-generated image, but not of himself this time – the image shows a rocket with a Bitcoin logo on its side soaring in space, leaving planets behind.

“Let’s go,” the Bitcoin enthusiast tweeted as if celebrating the sudden Bitcoin 1.5% drop as it went down from $96,420 to the $94,100 level but has regained $95,000 by now.

This seems to be a reaction to the just released consumer price index (CPI) data for January, which has proved to be higher than expected by analysts before – 3.3% versus 3.10%. The tweet released by the Chinese cryptocurrency commentator and journalist Colin Wu shows that the December value stood at 3.20%.

The US announced that the unadjusted core CPI annual rate in January was 3.3%, expected to be 3.10%, and the previous value was 3.20%. The monthly rate of seasonally adjusted CPI in January was 0.5%, expected to be 0.30%, and the previous value was 0.40%. The unadjusted CPI… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) February 12, 2025

He also tweeted that the unadjusted CPI annual rate in January was 3%, which constituted the biggest increase since June 2024, while it was expected to be 2.90%. As the inflation rate proved higher than anticipated, the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin reacted by a drop but it is quickly going back up, showing it strength, maturity, and market resilience.