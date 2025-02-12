Advertisement
    'Let's Go,' Saylor Tweets As Bitcoin Drops Below $95,000 on Fresh CPI Data

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 14:18
    
    Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of Bitcoin-oriented company Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy) has taken to social media to announce a major Bitcoin dip, which happened as BTC reacted to the fresh-released CPI annual rate for January.

    "Let's go!" Saylor tweets on higher CPI than expected

    Saylor has traditionally published an AI-generated image, but not of himself this time – the image shows a rocket with a Bitcoin logo on its side soaring in space, leaving planets behind.

    “Let’s go,” the Bitcoin enthusiast tweeted as if celebrating the sudden Bitcoin 1.5% drop as it went down from $96,420 to the $94,100 level but has regained $95,000 by now.

    This seems to be a reaction to the just released consumer price index (CPI) data for January, which has proved to be higher than expected by analysts before – 3.3% versus 3.10%. The tweet released by the Chinese cryptocurrency commentator and journalist Colin Wu shows that the December value stood at 3.20%.

    He also tweeted that the unadjusted CPI annual rate in January was 3%, which constituted the biggest increase since June 2024, while it was expected to be 2.90%. As the inflation rate proved higher than anticipated, the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin reacted by a drop but it is quickly going back up, showing it strength, maturity, and market resilience.

