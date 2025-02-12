Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 9:58
    Advertisement
    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Prominent blockchain tracker Shibburn has revealed a staggering rise in the SHIB burn metric with millions of meme coins transferred out of circulation.

    Meanwhile, the price continues moving sideways, holding in the $0.00001571 range, after the 6.22% decline faced at the start of the week. Overall, since February 4, SHIB has been striving to break above the $0.00001655 resistance. Last time the coin came really close to that level was February 11.

    SHIB burns spike 389%

    The data source mentioned above has revealed a massive increase in the daily SHIB burn metric. Over the past 24 hours, the loyal community of the second-largest meme-inspired cryptocurrency has managed to propel the burn rate to a 389% increase.

    HOT Stories
    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch
    'Crypto Mom' Peirce Weighs in on Meme Coins
    Goldman Reveals Massive Bitcoin Exposure
    Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Doesn't Want to See Death Pattern Forming, XRP Price Breakthrough Might Be Next

    That was achieved thanks to the total of 16,479,283 SHIB burned. The largest single transaction burned 13,717,986 SHIB, and the second largest carried 2,026,165 SHIB.

    Advertisement

    According to the same tweet published recently, over the past seven days, the SHIB army has burned 61,082,353 SHIB but the burn rate dropped by 94.82%.

    Related
    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 11:02
    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB team announces "Doggy DAOs" coming soon

    According to a recent tweet published by the Shibarium Updates account, the SHIB team plans to introduce DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations) into the SHIB ecosystem. DAOs will enable the SHIB community to make proposals and vote on important decisions that will shape the SHIB Network State in the future.

    The tweet enumerated particular DAOs that are planned to be launched in the future – they will be named after the main tokens that help run the ecosystem: SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and TREAT.

    The SHIB DAO will deal with the collective voice of SHIB holders. The BONE DAO will be overseeing issues related to gas fees (paid in BONE) and other matters related to the protocol. The LEASH DAO will be about “ensuring the security and integrity of community assets.” Finally, the DAO based on the most recently launched token TREAT will be focused on “on innovation and resource allocation for community-led projects.”

    The tweet underscored that voting via those DAOs will be open to everyone and not only large token holders as it is done on other blockchains. Besides, users will be able to increase their voting power by earning Karma Points through making meaningful contributions. “This ensures true decentralization, preventing financial influence from dominating governance,” according to the announcement.

    #Token Burn #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 9:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Keep Falling: Another Zero to Be Added?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 7:18
    'Crypto Mom' Peirce Weighs in on Meme Coins
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Is JetBolt the Next-Generation Altcoin the Blockchain World Needs: How Zero Gas JetBolt Is a Game Changer
    $WXT Will Be Listed on LBank on February 12, Further Enhancing Global Market Liquidity
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Keep Falling: Another Zero to Be Added?
    'Crypto Mom' Peirce Weighs in on Meme Coins
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD