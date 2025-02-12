Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Edge: Top Trader Reveals Key Levels That Could Define Future

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 11:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Edge: Top Trader Reveals Key Levels That Could Define Future
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Bitcoin (BTC) traders are closely monitoring market movements, as well-known cryptocurrency analyst "DonAlt" shared insights into the current price range and potential breakout scenarios. At present, Bitcoin is trading between $95,000 and $99,000, maintaining a defined range. Until a decisive move occurs, most traders are expected to continue operating within this boundary.

    It is a range - nothing more, nothing less. Until it breaks, it is business as usual for most.

    If BTC slips under $95,000, things could get interesting. A drop to $90,000 is not off the table, and that is where some market participants might start looking for entries. But if it pushes past $99,000, that psychological $100,000 mark is right there. 

    And if it goess above $101,000 per BTC? That is where the trader sees an obvious long setup - what he calls "free money." A move beyond that could mean retesting the previous all-time high. But it is a step-by-step process with no guarantees.

    So, where does that leave things? For now, Bitcoin is moving within its range. No rush, no panic - just levels to watch. Some traders are waiting for the break, while others are playing the range. 

    Institutional interest remains solid, and macro factors are lining up in favor of risk assets. But, as always, market conditions can shift quickly. Until something decisive happens, patience needs to be employed.

    Bitcoin is at a crucial point, and the market is paying attention. The next move? It will either confirm a breakout, or we will see another pullback. No need to force trades - just observe, wait and react when the time is right, according to DonAlt.

    Subscribe to daily newsletter

