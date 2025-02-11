XRP Adoption Soars With Ripple's New Partnership in Portugal and Brazil, 151,000,000,000 SHIB From Coinbase Withdrawn into Unknown: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP rockets in adoption with Ripple's new partnership in Portugal and Brazil

As stated in Ripple's recent press release , the company expanded its presence in Europe through a new partnership with Unicâmbio , a Portuguese currency exchange provider. The collaboration aims to support crypto-enabled cross-border payments between Portugal and Brazil using Ripple Payments, which will allow Unicâmbio’s corporate customers to make faster transactions without excessive fees or long wait times. Given the strong economic and cultural ties between the two countries, the partnership promises to streamline and improve the efficiency of money transfers. The collaboration plays a big role for XRP, as every new partnership is another step toward the asset's mainstream adoption. As a reminder, XRP provides liquidity and settlement in Ripple’s payments infrastructure, ensuring seamless movement of funds.

151,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) from Coinbase withdrawn into unknown

The price of Shiba Inu has been relatively stagnant, trading within a narrow range of $0.000017 to $0.00001475. Despite this lack of price action, the activity was spotted in the on-chain space; according to data from Arkham Intelligence, an unknown wallet associated with the address "0xB7e09" withdrew nearly 151.61 billion SHIB from Coinbase in a five-day period. The total value of the withdrawn tokens stands at an impressive $2.41 million. The wallet lacks prior activity with the Shiba Inu token, and all withdrawals originate from the Coinbase address in question, suggesting it may belong to the exchange. If this is the case, the activity could simply reflect internal operations. However, if not, it may indicate significant SHIB accumulation by a large investor.

$642 million worth of Bitcoin stun major US exchange Kraken