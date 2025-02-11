Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Ultra Rare Golden Cross

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 11/02/2025 - 14:09
    Something interesting is happening with Shiba Inu (SHIB). A golden cross, a rare technical event, has formed on the weekly time frame. That is when a shorter moving average — like the 23-day — moves above a longer one, in this case, the 50-day. It is the kind of setup that has traders paying attention because, historically, it has been associated with strong bullish momentum.

    Right now, SHIB sits at $0.0000162, up 7.5% in the past 24 hours. The price jump coincides with a broader market rally, lifting several cryptocurrencies. But this golden cross? That is the real point of interest.

    The last time SHIB saw this pattern on the charts was nearly a year ago, back in February 2024. What followed was a 377% price explosion in March, sending SHIB to $0.00004567 - levels not seen since 2021. A single technical signal leading to such a move is not common, but it has happened before.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Of course, markets are not that predictable. Golden crosses suggest momentum, but they do not guarantee anything, and technical patterns are not crystal balls.

    A golden cross is often seen as a strong bullish sign, but external market forces, investor sentiment and macroeconomic conditions remain unpredictable. Just because it worked before does not mean history will repeat itself in exactly the same way.

    Right now, the Shiba Inu token is going along with the rest of the market, but the golden cross hints at something bigger on the horizon. 

    Could this lead to a major rally or just another short-term spike, or is it going to be another meme coin rally? Either way, this is a moment worth keeping an eye on for anyone who is following SHIB's progress.

