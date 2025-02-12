Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Netflows Plummet by 44,431% in Days; Reasons Behind It?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 16:21
    Advertisement
    SHIB Netflows Plummet by 44,431% in Days; Reasons Behind It?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a drop in large holder netflows, plunging by 44,431% in the last seven days.

    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu saw a plunge in large-holder netflows, which decreased from 3.5 trillion SHIB on Feb. 7 to a negative 792.81 billion SHIB on Feb. 8. Large-holder net flows stagnated in the days that followed. This trend has partially reversed, with Shiba Inu recording a positive netflow of 303.43 billion SHIB in the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Large Holders Netflow, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    Large Holders Netflow estimates the difference between inflows and outflows of whale addresses, offering insight into their position changes. Positive net flows can be seen as accumulation from large holders, while negative net flows might indicate reduced positions or selling.

    HOT Stories
    'Let's Go,' Saylor Tweets As Bitcoin Drops Below $95,000 on Fresh CPI Data
    Binance CEO Names ‘Best Defense’ Against Worst Crypto Scammers
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Edge: Top Trader Reveals Key Levels That Could Define Future
    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch

    Related
    Shiba Inu Stuns With 5,277% Netflow Surge; Looming Price Reversal?
    Sat, 02/08/2025 - 11:00
    Shiba Inu Stuns With 5,277% Netflow Surge; Looming Price Reversal?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Crypto markets fell 1.82% in the last 24 hours as traders awaited U.S. consumer price index (CPI) statistics due later Wednesday. Shiba Inu was not exempted from the bearishness on the market's, down 0.19% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001584.

    What's happening?

    Altcoins (alternative cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin, such as Shiba Inu) have recently experienced a significant sell-off and have struggled to regain a foothold. The bulk of tokens in this sector have undergone a highly correlated downside sell-off, with just a few sectors unaffected.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Inflows Skyrockets 553% as SHIB Price Rebounds 7%
    Tue, 02/04/2025 - 11:57
    Shiba Inu Inflows Skyrockets 553% as SHIB Price Rebounds 7%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to Glassnode, this has resulted in one of the greatest altcoin devaluations on record, highlighting a significant divergence between Bitcoin and the typical capital rotation witnessed in previous market cycles toward the altcoin landscape.

    With the altcoin sector under considerable sell-side pressure, many assets have been struggling and underperforming Bitcoin in recent weeks.

    While Bitcoin's market capitalization reached $2.1 trillion on Jan. 21, altcoins (excluding ETH and stablecoins) peaked earlier at $1.03 trillion on Dec. 8. Since then, BTC's market capitalization has fallen by 8.2%, while altcoins have decreased by 29.8%.

    Meme coins experienced explosive growth in futures volume but faded just as quickly. Shiba Inu volumes fell 90%, from $2.72 billion to $0.28 billion, according to a recent Glassnode analysis.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 16:10
    Crypto Trading Volume Surges 425x Since 2020, Data Says
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 16:04
    Top Bloomberg Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Might Keep Plunging Against Gold
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Netflows Plummet by 44,431% in Days; Reasons Behind It?
    Crypto Trading Volume Surges 425x Since 2020, Data Says
    Top Bloomberg Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Might Keep Plunging Against Gold
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD