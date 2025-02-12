Advertisement
    'We Hold Bitcoin': Samson Mow Reveals How His Company Earns

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 15:35
    'We Hold Bitcoin': Samson Mow Reveals How His Company Earns
    An interesting discussion arose on the cryptocurrency market when Samson Mow, a renowned Bitcoin bull and advocate of $1,000,000 BTC, was recently confronted with a question regarding JAN3 - the company at which he is chief executive officer. 

    JAN3, the company mentioned, focuses on accelerating hyperbitcoinization with the goal of integrating Bitcoin into global financial systems. Among the services offered by Mow's company are the issuance of Bitcoin bonds, digital patronage of art and collectibles through the cryptocurrency, and BTC storage. 

    Apart from this, JAN3 seems to be involved in the development of the AQUA wallet. Mow was asked how the company generates revenue despite all these services it provides and with Tether and NYDIG among its investors. 

    The answer was stunning, as the entrepreneur eloquently and laconically replied.

    It would be difficult to come up with a better answer. 

    How much Bitcoin does Samson Mow own?

    There is no public information on how much JAN3 has in its Bitcoin stores. However, the Bitcoin Treasuries portal reports 12 BTC on behalf of Mow's company, which is currently equivalent to $1.15 million. This amount of Bitcoin was actually purchased by JAN3 in January this year as part of the establishment of the company's treasury after it secured a $5 million investment round. 

    Article image
    Source: Bitcoin Treasuries

    According to the report, the purchase price per BTC was around $83,333, so this brings the profit of Mow's company to 15.56%, or over $150,000 in just one month. Not a bad return, right?

    Unfortunately, there is no public information regarding Mow's own Bitcoin holdings.

