Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 14:04
    Advertisement
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 12
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are coming back to the game after a few days of growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 0.62% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is closer to the resistance level, which means bulls are not going to give up. If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $660 mark by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's bar's peak. If it happens far from it and with a long wick, there is a chance to witness a correction to the $630 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BNB is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is going down, which means neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. 

    Related
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 11
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 15:50
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 11
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $600-$650 is the most likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $646.34 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 13:31
    XRP: Not Death Cross But Cross You Might Not Expect
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 12:01
    Binance CEO Names ‘Best Defense’ Against Worst Crypto Scammers
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 12
    XRP: Not Death Cross But Cross You Might Not Expect
    Binance CEO Names ‘Best Defense’ Against Worst Crypto Scammers
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD