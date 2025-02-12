Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are coming back to the game after a few days of growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 0.62% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is closer to the resistance level, which means bulls are not going to give up. If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $660 mark by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's bar's peak. If it happens far from it and with a long wick, there is a chance to witness a correction to the $630 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BNB is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is going down, which means neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $600-$650 is the most likely scenario.

BNB is trading at $646.34 at press time.