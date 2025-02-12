Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    New Fed Rate Prediction by Peter Schiff May Stun Bitcoin Bulls With Bearish Reality

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 16:41
    Advertisement
    New Fed Rate Prediction by Peter Schiff May Stun Bitcoin Bulls With Bearish Reality
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The first inflation report of 2025 came in hotter than expected, showing a 3% increase in the CPI for January compared to the previous year. It showed an uptick from December, but more importantly, a number that outpaced analyst projections. Markets took the hint right away. 

    Advertisement

    Stock futures for the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow slipped more than 1%. Bitcoin (BTC) did not escape either, falling 2.4% within 15 minutes. The cryptocurrency market as a whole lost $83 billion in capitalization just like that — roughly the size of BNB’s total market cap erased in moments.

    Related
    'Let's Go,' Saylor Tweets As Bitcoin Drops Below $95,000 on Fresh CPI Data
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 14:18
    'Let's Go,' Saylor Tweets As Bitcoin Drops Below $95,000 on Fresh CPI Data
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    New Fed Rate Prediction by Peter Schiff May Stun Bitcoin Bulls With Bearish Reality
    'Let's Go,' Saylor Tweets As Bitcoin Drops Below $95,000 on Fresh CPI Data
    Binance CEO Names ‘Best Defense’ Against Worst Crypto Scammers
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Edge: Top Trader Reveals Key Levels That Could Define Future

    So what now? The much-anticipated Federal Reserve rate cut is looking less and less likely. Some investors are even entertaining a different scenario — one where the Fed tightens instead. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Schiff speaks

    Peter Schiff, known for his blunt takes on macroeconomics, pointed to a key issue: the monthly inflation increase was 0.5%, which, annualized, translates to 6.2%. Core CPI was not much better at 3.3% year-over-year. From his perspective, the Fed is falling behind, and instead of rate cuts, an emergency 200-basis-point hike would make more sense.

    For crypto, this could be a problem. Higher rates generally drain liquidity, and the most speculative assets tend to suffer the most. Bitcoin falls into that category - for some. 

    Others see it differently. The asset has been labeled "digital gold," a hedge against inflation and even a risk-off investment by institutions like BlackRock. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Edge: Top Trader Reveals Key Levels That Could Define Future
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 11:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Edge: Top Trader Reveals Key Levels That Could Define Future
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    If Bitcoin follows gold’s lead, it might hold up well in this environment. If not, it is just another high-risk asset that could sink further, alongside stocks and other speculative bets.

    The debate continues. Is BTC truly an inflation hedge, or does it still trade like a tech stock? The market is not quite sure. And until it makes up its mind, Bitcoin bulls might be in for a rough ride.

    #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 16:38
    Solana (SOL) Returns Below $200 as Market Stays in Red
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 16:28
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Revealed by Bloomberg, Shiba Inu on Verge of Ultra Rare Golden Cross, Dogecoin Records 500 Million Breakthrough: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New Fed Rate Prediction by Peter Schiff May Stun Bitcoin Bulls With Bearish Reality
    Solana (SOL) Returns Below $200 as Market Stays in Red
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Revealed by Bloomberg, Shiba Inu on Verge of Ultra Rare Golden Cross, Dogecoin Records 500 Million Breakthrough: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD