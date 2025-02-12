New Fed Rate Prediction by Peter Schiff May Stun Bitcoin Bulls With Bearish Reality

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The first inflation report of 2025 came in hotter than expected, showing a 3% increase in the CPI for January compared to the previous year. It showed an uptick from December, but more importantly, a number that outpaced analyst projections. Markets took the hint right away.

Stock futures for the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow slipped more than 1%. Bitcoin (BTC) did not escape either, falling 2.4% within 15 minutes. The cryptocurrency market as a whole lost $83 billion in capitalization just like that — roughly the size of BNB’s total market cap erased in moments.

So what now? The much-anticipated Federal Reserve rate cut is looking less and less likely. Some investors are even entertaining a different scenario — one where the Fed tightens instead.

Schiff speaks

Peter Schiff, known for his blunt takes on macroeconomics, pointed to a key issue: the monthly inflation increase was 0.5%, which, annualized, translates to 6.2%. Core CPI was not much better at 3.3% year-over-year. From his perspective, the Fed is falling behind, and instead of rate cuts, an emergency 200-basis-point hike would make more sense.

The knee-jerk reaction to sell gold on hotter than expected inflation news was wrong. Rising inflation is very bullish for gold. It doesn’t matter if rate cuts are delayed. It’s the failure of the Fed to hike rates that’s important. With inflation rising, real rates are falling. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 12, 2025

For crypto, this could be a problem. Higher rates generally drain liquidity, and the most speculative assets tend to suffer the most. Bitcoin falls into that category - for some.

Others see it differently. The asset has been labeled "digital gold," a hedge against inflation and even a risk-off investment by institutions like BlackRock.

If Bitcoin follows gold’s lead, it might hold up well in this environment. If not, it is just another high-risk asset that could sink further, alongside stocks and other speculative bets.

The debate continues. Is BTC truly an inflation hedge, or does it still trade like a tech stock? The market is not quite sure. And until it makes up its mind, Bitcoin bulls might be in for a rough ride.