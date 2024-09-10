    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Makes Important 10-Year ‘Money Forecast’

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent investor Kiyosaki shared important factor that will play big role for everyone in the next decade regarding money and getting rich
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 7:56
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Makes Important 10-Year ‘Money Forecast’
    Robert Kiyosaki, a vocal financial expert, Bitcoin investor, also widely known for his popular book on personal funds management “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has taken to his account on the X platform to share an important prediction for 2034 and where everyone will end up in terms of money by that time after the next ten years are over.

    Referring to the ideas narrated in his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, Kiyosaki named a key factor that will determine whether one will be rich or poor by 2034.

    Key driver for becoming rich in next 10 years

    Kiyosaki tweeted that the fact whether one will become richer or poorer over the next decade will largely depend on ones who surround you – in particular, ten friends you spend time with.

    The financial guru pointed out several categories of friends one may have in relation to their financial status and their state of mind in terms of finance.

    The first category here is employees who stick to job security and promotions (“Es”). The second comes the “Ss” category – self-employed small businesses people. Kiyosaki named big business entrepreneurs like Elon Musk “B’s”, and finally there came “I’s” – big investors, such as Warren Buffett, who invest in big projects, such as “warrants”, via insiders.

    It is up to everyone to choose who they want to be, Kiyosaki tweeted, - an E,S,B, or an I – and one of the key factors here, he believes, is the right choice of people one spends time with. He tweeted: “Please Choose carefully. Your financial future depends upon the friends you choose.”

    "I'm not interested in money" factor

    In a tweet published earlier this week, Kiyosaki stated that one of the biggest lies in the world is when people say “I’m not interested in money.” He pointed out that financial security is in fact so important that it can even break down happy marriages far surer that infidelity.

    However, he admitted, some marriages end because there is “too much money” in them. Overall, being an investor and entrepreneur, Kiyosaki often looks at the topic of money and its big role in the society from different angles.

    He also often talks about Bitcoin, expecting the price to skyrocket in the near future.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

