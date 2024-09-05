    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Praises Elon Musk, Here's Big Reason

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent investor Robert Kiyosaki congratulates Elon Musk on his big recent achievement in business
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 8:52
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Praises Elon Musk, Here's Big Reason
    Bitcoiner and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki, also widely famous for his classic book on personal finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad” has published a post, in which he praises another big serial entrepreneur Elon Musk.

    It happened after the news about Elon Musk’s big SpaceX achievement was spread by media.

    Kiyosaki sends congratulations to Elon Musk for big achievement

    Robert Kiyosaki has commented on the recently announced decision made by NASA that Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will be assigned with a task to bring home two astronauts from the International Space Station. They were delivered there by the Starliner spaceship built and launched into space by Boeing. Now, alas, it cannot bring them back home over serious technical issues.

    Kiyosaki tweeted that Elon Musk has taken lead in the space industry to remedy the aftermath of the “big corporate fail”, hinting at the Boeing giant. The author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book then sent lavish congratulations to the SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk, calling him “a young entrepreneurial genius” and saying that “the world needs more entrepreneurs like Elon Musk” because people like Musk know how to solve problems caused by giant corporations.

    Elon Musk's SpaceX steps in to return spacemen to Earth

    Two NASA astronauts now have to be brought back to Earth as they remain on the International Space Station. While Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft delivered them to that destination at the start of June, it cannot now bring them back. Due to certain technical problems that have arisen with this space ship, the astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have been waiting for another solution.

    It has now been presented by Elon Musk’s SpaceX giant and its SpaceX Crew Dragon shuttle. Since 2020, this space vehicle has conducted more than a dozen crewed missions to space. The extensive experience of SpaceX’s flights, both successful and unsuccessful, have been taken into account, while an internal NASA poll was made and SpaceX chosen to take the mission over from Boeing.

    Boeing’s empty shuttle will return to Earth in September. NASA will have to make a critical decision on whether to issue an official certification to Starliner to do human spaceflights or not. Should the decision turn positive, Boeing’s space vehicle will be assigned to make routine trips of the Earth orbit.

