    Ripple Engineer Reveals Key XRP Feature Test: What's Important?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 13:55
    XRP Ledger key feature expected to boost overall utility
    Ripple Engineer Reveals Key XRP Feature Test: What's Important?
    XRP enthusiast WrathofKahneman wrote in a recent tweet that XRP Ledger network hardware has been a point of discussion lately, citing RippleX's recent update on batch transactions.

    RippleX recently published a performance testing report for Atomic/Batch Transactions, a proposed amendment to the XRPL that allows the atomic execution of multiple transactions as a single unit.

    WrathofKahneman pointed out that one of the interesting things about the published performance testing report is that it gives an idea of how the Ripple hardware runs.

    To assess the performance implications of batch transactions, the RippleX performance team carried out targeted benchmarking tests with the testing infrastructure, matching the hardware specifications of Ripple's mainnet rippled infrastructure.

    RippleX engineer responds

    Responding to the discussion, RippleX software engineer Mayukha Vadari pointed out an important aspect of feature testing. Vadari stated, "I don't think network latency matters that much for feature testing—you're really just comparing against the baseline of payments, and that delta is what's important."

    The performance testing for Batch Transaction encompassed various transaction types, including XRP-XRP Transaction and IOU-Direct Transaction, and found that the XRPL remains highly performant using the feature, which is expected to boost its overall utility.

