    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Important Bitcoin Correction Statement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Peter Brandt has shared gloomy take on the present prolonged correction Bitcoin is suffering from
    Sat, 7/09/2024 - 7:49
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Important Bitcoin Correction Statement
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Old-school commodities trader who has been in the business since as early as the 1970s, Peter Brandt, has addressed his followers with quite a gloomy comment on the situation Bitcoin has found itself in by now.

    It happened after the world’s biggest digital currency demonstrated a nearly 6% decline during the last 24 hours.

    Peter Brandt's Bitcoin correction comment

    As Bitcoin plunged from the $56,500 zone to $53,200, Peter Brandt took to his profile on the X social media network (formerly known as Twitter) to grudgingly point out that the last time BTC had closed at that low a level was February 25 this year.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Important Bitcoin Correction Statement
    Bitcoin's Road Below $50,000: Are You Ready? Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can't Wake Up, XRP Breaches Key Support Level
    Centibillionaire Dell Excites Bitcoin Community with New Statement
    Major Exchange Bitstamp Picks Cardano (ADA) as Hottest Trend Right Now

    On a Bitcoin chart shared by the trader, which shows a full scale of the current BTC correction, one can see that digital gold has been going down more or less steadily since mid-March after it had reached an all-time high of $73,750.

    Advertisement

    Since that historic peak, Bitcoin has by now declined by 26.39%. Sometimes it has been showing small recoveries but if one zooms out on a chart, one can still see that BTC has been headed downwards for more than half a year now. That has not been a steep but rather a prolonged correction for BTC.

    Brandt pointed out that “there are two dimensions to drawdowns – price and duration.” It is the duration factor that is being stronger now and, as Peter Brandt notices in his tweet: “Prolonged corrections can cause more emotional damage than can steep corrections.”

    "Selling is stronger than buying here": Peter Brandt

    Earlier, Brandt published a Bitcoin chart, showing an important pattern forming on it. That pattern is called “an inverted expanding triangle” or “a megaphone”, the trader explained.

    The test of its lower boundary for Bitcoin, he said, would be approximately $46,000. The only thing now that can reverse BTC and “get the bull market back on track”, according to Brandt, is “a massive thrust into new ATHs.”

    Otherwise, the chartist stated, “Selling is stronger than buying in this pattern.”

    Related
    Ripple CTO Slams Fed for Sanctioning United Texas Bank Over Bitcoin
    Fri, 09/06/2024 - 08:09
    Ripple CTO Slams Fed for Sanctioning United Texas Bank Over Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Samson Mow defies further BTC decline prospect

    Samson Mow seems to be on the opposite opinion here. He stated that “everyone that thinks #Bitcoin will go lower is wrong.”

    Mow expects an “Omega candle” to arrive soon, stating that its emergence “signifies the end of accumulation phase” for BTC.

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin #Samson Mow #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 7, 2024 - 0:30
    Bitcoin's Road Below $50,000: Are You Ready? Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can't Wake Up, XRP Breaches Key Support Level
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 20:40
    Centibillionaire Dell Excites Bitcoin Community with New Statement
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zeebu, Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore Set to Showcase Largest Booth Ever
    RCO Finance's (RCOF) Popularity Soars, Nears New Milestones in its Presale on Ethereum (ETH)
    Digital Transformation Week Europe 2024 – Just 4 Weeks to Go Until the Leading Tech Event in Amsterdam
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Important Bitcoin Correction Statement
    Bitcoin's Road Below $50,000: Are You Ready? Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can't Wake Up, XRP Breaches Key Support Level
    Centibillionaire Dell Excites Bitcoin Community with New Statement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD