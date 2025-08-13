Over $60 Million XRP Leave Biggest Korean Exchange in One Large Transfer

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A $61.3 million transfer of XRP just left Upbit, South Korea’s largest crypto exchange. For a moment, it had the entire community talking. Blockchain trackers flagged the move of 19 million XRP as heading to an "unknown wallet," sparking the usual round of speculation. Further investigation revealed that the funds never actually left Upbit’s orbit but were instead shuffled between the exchange’s own subwallets.

For a platform handling over $4.57 billion in daily spot volume, these kinds of internal transfers are not uncommon, but the size and timing of this one stood out. XRP is one of Upbit’s busiest markets, accounting for more than 12% of its trading activity.

Managing liquidity for such a high-turnover asset often requires moving large sums in and out of cold storage or reorganizing hot wallet balances to match withdrawal patterns.

On-chain mapping shows the transaction hitting a receiving address before branching out into multiple smaller subwallets — a typical setup when an exchange is preparing for periods of heavy activity.

Whether this is linked to a sudden influx of user demand, internal accounting adjustments or routine maintenance, the amounts involved are hard to ignore.

Here's how XRP price reacts

Price-wise, the move has not shaken XRP’s chart much. The token has been holding at around $3.27 in recent sessions, recovering from dips in early August toward $2.98 and finding its footing in a sideways range. Liquidity on Upbit remains strong, with millions in bids close to the spot price, indicating no stress in the order book.

For a coin that consistently ranks among the most traded on Korean platforms, observing the destination of these substantial internal transfers will be part of the market’s daily rhythm. Sometimes they fade into the background, and other times they are the prelude to something bigger.