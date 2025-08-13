Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Over $60 Million XRP Leave Biggest Korean Exchange in One Large Transfer

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 9:37
    $61,329,169 XRP withdrawal stuns major Korean exchange — Why, where and who? Details inside
    Advertisement
    Over $60 Million XRP Leave Biggest Korean Exchange in One Large Transfer
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    $61.3 million transfer of XRP just left Upbit, South Korea’s largest crypto exchange. For a moment, it had the entire community talking. Blockchain trackers flagged the move of 19 million XRP as heading to an "unknown wallet," sparking the usual round of speculation. Further investigation revealed that the funds never actually left Upbit’s orbit but were instead shuffled between the exchange’s own subwallets.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/12/2025 - 14:38
    Is It Too Late to Buy XRP? Bollinger Bands May Have Answer
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    For a platform handling over $4.57 billion in daily spot volume, these kinds of internal transfers are not uncommon, but the size and timing of this one stood out. XRP is one of Upbit’s busiest markets, accounting for more than 12% of its trading activity. 

    HOT Stories
    $7 Million Worth of BTC Drained in Satoshi Token Price Manipulation Exploit
    Failed Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout: Critical, XRP Symmetrical Triangle Explosion? Ethereum (ETH) Dominance Brings $5,000
    Bitcoiners Slam ETH Uberbull Tom Lee for Fundraising with BTC Logo
    Ethereum Whale Pulls $90.6 Million in ETH Out of Binance in Major Buy Activity

    Managing liquidity for such a high-turnover asset often requires moving large sums in and out of cold storage or reorganizing hot wallet balances to match withdrawal patterns.

    Advertisement

    On-chain mapping shows the transaction hitting a receiving address before branching out into multiple smaller subwallets — a typical setup when an exchange is preparing for periods of heavy activity.

    Whether this is linked to a sudden influx of user demand, internal accounting adjustments or routine maintenance, the amounts involved are hard to ignore.

    Here's how XRP price reacts

    Price-wise, the move has not shaken XRP’s chart much. The token has been holding at around $3.27 in recent sessions, recovering from dips in early August toward $2.98 and finding its footing in a sideways range. Liquidity on Upbit remains strong, with millions in bids close to the spot price, indicating no stress in the order book.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/12/2025 - 13:51
    Binance Goes Zero Fee on XRP, ADA, BNB Pairs: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    For a coin that consistently ranks among the most traded on Korean platforms, observing the destination of these substantial internal transfers will be part of the market’s daily rhythm. Sometimes they fade into the background, and other times they are the prelude to something bigger.

    #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 13, 2025 - 9:11
    Crucial Scam Warning Issued by CoinMarketCap
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 13, 2025 - 8:04
    Crypto Market Crash Incoming? Top-Tier Whale Closes All Longs
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ika Core Contributor dWallet Labs Reveals REFHE: First FHE Scheme That Works Like a Real CPU
    Ethereum-Based Meme Coin ‘Pepeto’ Nears Stage 9, Raises Over $6.09M in Presale
    Grow London, London Stock Exchange & The Global City partner with London FinTech Summit to connect global finance capitals and drive cross-border collaboration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Over $60 Million XRP Leave Biggest Korean Exchange in One Large Transfer
    Crucial Scam Warning Issued by CoinMarketCap
    Crypto Market Crash Incoming? Top-Tier Whale Closes All Longs
    Show all