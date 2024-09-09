    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Big 'Money Lesson' from His Popular Book

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Renowned expert in investment and financial markets has revealed fundamental secret related to money
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 7:54
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Big 'Money Lesson' from His Popular Book
    Contents
    Robert Kiyosaki, prominent financial expert and investor in Bitcoin and gold, author of the classic book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad” has addressed his multi-million audience on the X network to reveal to them an important secret to do with money.

    He believes this is a fundamental issue and this was a “lesson” associated with his aforementioned book published back in the late 1990s.

    "Money secret" from Robert Kiyosaki

    Kiyosaki took to his X account to share with the audience “two biggest lies ever told”. Those are “and they lived happily ever after” and “I’m not interested in money.”

    The author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” stressed that money plays an important role in family life and that “more marriages break up because of the lack of money, than infidelity.” The second lesson he addressed was “And there are many marriages that break up because of too much money.”

    Kiyosaki loves to share such “Rich Dad lessons” from time to time, however, he also frequently talks about the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin in his tweets.

    He considers BTC a risk-off asset, a safe haven, similar to gold and silver and often encourages his audience on social media to purchase all these three assets. Several times, Kiyosaki tweeted that he purchased more Bitcoin, adding to his stash, when BTC price took a dip this year.

    "Trillion dollar reason" to buy Bitcoin from Kiyosaki

    During the last week of August, financial expert Kiyosaki published a tweet, in which he revealed a “one trillion dollar” reason to buy more Bitcoin, silver, and gold. That reason was the fast-growing national debt of the US.

    Kiyosaki pointed out that the US debt has been growing at an alarming speed – roughly $1 trillion each 100 days. Fast-expanding debt is down to the US government printing billions of dollars and fiat money quickly becoming worthless, according to earlier tweets of Kiyosaki.

    Therefore, he believes that once the US dollar and other fiat currencies collapse and mega inflation hits leading countries, Bitcoin, gold, and silver will be among the few assets that will be able to save one’s funds from elimination.

    Kiyosaki even predicted Bitcoin to hit $350,000 this August. However, that prediction did not live up to the reality.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

