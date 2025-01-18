Advertisement
    Remittix (RMX) Pre-Sale Hits Massive Milestones, as XRP, TRX Popularity in X Surges

    article image
    Guest Author
    Remittix (RMX) on-boards DeFi enthusiasts to pre-sale
    Sat, 18/01/2025 - 15:57
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    XRP is on a bullish streak in January 2025. With XRP’s legal victories against the SEC, community predicts that XRP could continue its rally in 2025.

    Tron’s TRX is also tipped to continue its year-to-date uptick of 115%, given that it surged to a new ATH in December last year. However, some Solana predictions for 2025 seem to be the most bearish as it forecasts increased volatility for SOL in the short term.

    Remittix’s disruptive cross-border payments offers new opportunities for Web2 and Web3

    XRP might be the top gainer among altcoins, but Remittix's RTX token is about to reinvent cross-border payments. Remittix is tipped to be the future of financial empowerment with its crypto-to-fiat payment network that bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi.

    Remittix is built on a blockchain-based system that facilitates instant transaction settlements with zero intermediaries. With Remittix, a user can send funds directly from their crypto wallet to a recipient's bank account. There are no hidden charges, and transaction costs are minimal as every transaction is traceable and transparent.

    RTX is now priced at $0.0217. The ongoing presale has allocated 50% of Remittix's RTX.

    XRP’s rally begins as holders anticipate $4 as the next target

    XRP’s price has now settled above $3, leading to an uptick in bullish sentiment around XRP as charts highlight a rising 50-day moving average. This could soon translate to a short-term bullish trend, especially now that Ripple nears a victory in its legal battle with the SEC.

    XRP also benefits from its utility in cross-border payments. So far, Ripple has partnered with more than 300 institutions around the world in a move that could increase XRP's mass adoption. 

    Another bullish crypto is Tron’s TRX, whose price is rebounding after a surge to a new ATH in December of last year. 

    At the moment, the total value of USDT on Tron’s network stands at $60 billion. Also, TRX’s deflationary status makes it attractive to crypto enthusiasts looking for an altcoin that can be a decent store of value.

    Volatility for Solana’s SOL set to increase in the short term

    Solana’s price could continue its volatile streak in the short term due to resistance at the $200 mark, which has led to SOL registering lower highs. After SOL’s price peaked at a new ATH of $263.21, onlookers adjusted their forecasts to set lower targets. 

    The last month has seen SOL dip nearly 7%.

    Experience the next best cross-border crypto payment solution with Remittix.

    Website: https://remittix.io/

    Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

    #Remittix
