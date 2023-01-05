Record 3.3 Trillion SHIB Moved as SHIB Hits This New Milestone

Trillions of Shiba Inu tokens have been wired, while SHIB has reached important new milestone

Popular crypto tracking platform Whale Alert, which tracks down large crypto transactions, has spotted a staggering amount of the popular meme coin, SHIB, moved less than two hours ago.

In the meantime, Shiba Inu has again become popular among crypto traders as its trading volume showed a massive rise a few hours ago.

3.373 trillion SHIB on move

The aforementioned crypto tracker shared that one anonymous wallet moved a staggering 3,373,256,285,484 Shiba Inu to another address, also marked as "unknown" by Whale Alert. This amount of meme tokens is equal to $28,733,397 USD.

No other data was provided, but this was likely either a whale relocating some of its crypto riches or a crypto exchange moving funds from one of its wallets to another.

SHIB returns as one of top traded cryptos

WhaleStats on-chain wallet tracker has announced that Shiba Inu has gotten back on the top 10 list of coins with the highest trading volume today. SHIB now sits in eighth place on that list. Therefore, it is also among the top 10 most purchased and most actively sold cryptocurrencies.

According to the website of this crypto data platform, popular meme coin Shiba Inu is now on the top 10 list of assets held by the largest 100 ETH wallet owners. SHIB occupies tenth place, with 55,597,380,454 SHIB being the average amount owned by each whale.

On the whole, these investors in ETH and ERC20 tokens now hold $46,980,484 in Shiba Inu. This is 5,559,738,045,413 SHIB, or 1.98% of their comprised crypto portfolio.