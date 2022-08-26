Record 200 Billion SHIB Sold by Investors in Two Massive Transactions

Fri, 08/26/2022 - 13:29
article image
Yuri Molchan
Staggering amount of Shiba Inu sold by whales after they bought half of that sum
Record 200 Billion SHIB Sold by Investors in Two Massive Transactions
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Data provided by WhaleStats wallet tracker shows that over the past 20 hours, two large Ethereum whales have sold a total of 200,678,888,054 Shiba Inu.

They transferred $1,500,648 and $1,170,388 worth of the second biggest canine token. Prior to that, 105,686,776,859 Shiba Inu was bought by two other whales. They paid $755,581 and $651,110 for these canine tokens.

SHIBwhales_0erijjgfdvkwq423980qowps2345
Image via WhaleStats

As reported by U.Today earlier, a mysterious whale had purchased nearly 53 billion SHIB evaluated at $744,561.

Related
Amazon Has "Had Serious Impact" on Burning SHIB on This Platform in August: Details

Two days ago, Shiba Inu managed to reemerge on the top 10 list of most-purchased digital coins.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Rally Denied, But It's Too Early to Panic: Crypto Market Review, August 26
08/26/2022 - 15:03
Shiba Inu Rally Denied, But It's Too Early to Panic: Crypto Market Review, August 26
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Dogechain (DC) Price Explodes 220%, Here's Why
08/26/2022 - 14:18
Dogechain (DC) Price Explodes 220%, Here's Why
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Blocks $1 Million Account as Result of Law Enforcement Request
08/26/2022 - 12:34
Binance Blocks $1 Million Account as Result of Law Enforcement Request
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev