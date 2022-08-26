Record 200 Billion SHIB Sold by Investors in Two Massive Transactions

Data provided by WhaleStats wallet tracker shows that over the past 20 hours, two large Ethereum whales have sold a total of 200,678,888,054 Shiba Inu.
They transferred $1,500,648 and $1,170,388 worth of the second biggest canine token. Prior to that, 105,686,776,859 Shiba Inu was bought by two other whales. They paid $755,581 and $651,110 for these canine tokens.
As reported by U.Today earlier, a mysterious whale had purchased nearly 53 billion SHIB evaluated at $744,561.
Two days ago, Shiba Inu managed to reemerge on the top 10 list of most-purchased digital coins.