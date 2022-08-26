Record 200 Billion SHIB Sold by Investors in Two Massive Transactions

Staggering amount of Shiba Inu sold by whales after they bought half of that sum

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Data provided by WhaleStats wallet tracker shows that over the past 20 hours, two large Ethereum whales have sold a total of 200,678,888,054 Shiba Inu.

They transferred $1,500,648 and $1,170,388 worth of the second biggest canine token. Prior to that, 105,686,776,859 Shiba Inu was bought by two other whales. They paid $755,581 and $651,110 for these canine tokens.

Image via WhaleStats

As reported by U.Today earlier, a mysterious whale had purchased nearly 53 billion SHIB evaluated at $744,561.

Two days ago, Shiba Inu managed to reemerge on the top 10 list of most-purchased digital coins.