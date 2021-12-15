Puppy Planet GameFi Project Goes Live on ABEYCHAIN

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Puppy Planet, an NFT-centric game inspired by the iconic Axie Infinity, has been released on ABEYCHAIN

Much-anticipated release: ABEYCHAIN welcomes Puppy Planet, its first GameFi game-changer

Puppy Planet, a blockchain game where GameFi enthusiasts buy, breed, exchange, and sell their pets as NFTs, has been successfully deployed to ABEYCHAIN’s smart contract protocol.

A pioneering GameFi ecosystem for ABEYCHAIN, its launch represents the first experiment for the blockchain with the red-hot market of in-game NFTs.

Puppy Planet developers chose ABEYCHAIN because of the rapid growth on the blockchain. ABEYCHAIN has been adding more than 20,000 active ABEY 2.0 addresses each week and now has over 140,000 users on the blockchain.

Previously, Puppy Planet organized an initial pre-sale of its PUP token on ABEYCHAIN – 7.5 million tokens were sold for a total of $500,000 in just seven hours. In a second presale round, 1,200,000 tokens worth $100,000 were distributed within minutes.

To spread the word about their upcoming token sale and full release of their GameFi offering, Puppy Planet presented two NFT “blind box” drops. The first one, on Nov. 13, 2021, took just 15 minutes, while the second one sold out in only 10 minutes.

In the “Blind Box” sales, 5,000 Puppy Boxes were sold to NFT enthusiasts – 3,000 Ancient Puppy Gacha Boxes and 2,000 Legend Puppy Gacha boxes. None of the 75 images released in this campaign will be reproduced in the Puppy Planet ecosystem again, making them overnight collectibles.

Only early-entry Puppy Planet OGs will be able to trade and exchange the resulting super-rare collectible NFT items.

Expanding ecosystem of award-winning chain

Besides playing the game for fun, and participating in the in-game NFT marketplace, participants in the Puppy Planet ecosystem can participate in PUP token “mining,” a novel liquidity initiative, made available by the project’s team. Participants can earn money by competing against each other in challenges on the farm or battlefield.

As of the game's release the PUP token was trading around $1.25, an increase of nearly 1200% for early players.

ABEYCHAIN was chosen as the host for this unparalleled play-to-earn experiment due to its impressive historic upward performance and resource-efficient operations. Philipp Sauerborn, the co-founder and director of the ABEY Foundation, an ABEY Foundation spokesperson, stresses the crucial importance of this release for the global adoption of ABEYCHAIN’s functionality:

We are excited to welcome Puppy Planet as the first of many games featured on this award-winning blockchain solution.

As previously covered by U.Today, ABEY received “Blockchain Solution of the Year” status by the recentEurope AIBC in Malta in November.

In September 2021, ABEY started onboarding decentralized finance protocols such as DeFi hub XSwap, where the PUP token is also listed.

Its token, ABEY, is available on a number of top-tier cryptocurrency exchanges.