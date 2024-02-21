Pullix (PLX) Token Sale Gaining Attention in February when Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) Introduce Tech Novelties

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Polygon (MATIC) has experienced a significant rebound, climbing back to the $1 mark after trading below it for an extended period. This bullish trend shows promise for the native MATIC token, indicating a potential upward trajectory. Similarly, Polkadot (DOT) has been making notable progress, with impressive gains over the past month, inching closer to the $10 milestone. The project's performance suggests positive prospects for investors.

Meanwhile, in the realm of decentralized finance (DeFi), Pullix hybrid exchange has gained new momentum as it enters its 8th and final presale stage, offering tokens at a price of $0.14.

Polygon (MATIC) shows signs of overcoming its yearly loss as it trends upward above $1

Despite currently suffering from a 33.35% yearly loss, Polygon is steadily making strides to recover as it accumulates a total of 27.04% rise in the past month, signifying a positive outlook for Polygon MATIC.

The price of Polygon has been able to maintain a weekly range of $0.8234 – $1.01, however, considering its 22.77% rise in the past 7 days, the coin is anticipated to mirror a similar gain, potentially increasing the range of DOT price to $1.5.

Polygon is considered as one of those best cryptos to buy considering its importance and influence as the first well-structured and easy to use platform for Ethereum scaling. Ultimately, the price of Polygon is bound for high prices.

Pullix (PLX) signifies as one of the best new DeFi projects

Pullix (PLX) cryptocurrency is gaining momentum as one of the best new DeFi projects, with its Stage 8th and final presale round offering one last chance for investors before its highly anticipated launch. With only 20 million tokens left at the locked-in price of $0.14, anticipation is building for yet another successful sellout.

Interestingly, Pullix has amassed an impressive $7 million and garnered a community that may potentially reach 20,000 by next month . As it prepares for its platform debut in less than four weeks. Pullix solidifies its position as a leading contender among the best crypto investment projects, offering a seamless integration of centralized and decentralized finance elements in a unified ecosystem.

Meanwhile, momentum is steadily growing for Pullix as the project prepares to unveil more exciting developments in the coming weeks, including the Beta Platform Launch Date and PLX Exchange Listing Date. With its innovative approach to crypto trading, Pullix is poised to redefine the landscape and captivate the market.

Notably, Pullix achieved unprecedented milestones earlier in the week, including raising record-breaking funds in a single week, attracting the highest number of new holders and registrations, and setting new transaction records for three consecutive days. The platform is already signaling as the crypto to buy this year.

Polkadot (DOT) keeps up bullish pace

DOT token, the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot has achieved an impressive quarterly market capital growth , reaching a peak of $11.4 billion before stabilizing at around $9.97 billion. This remarkable increase of 111% outperformed the broader cryptocurrency market rally observed during the same period.

Currently, Polkadot is demonstrating a bullish rise, approaching the $10 mark. As a result of this surge in market capitalization, Polkadot climbed to the 13th position among leading digital assets. Notably, between February 5 and February 12, DOT price saw a 10.06% increase, rising from $6.65 to $7.39.

Now, Polkadot has completed a 13.83% monthly rise leaving its current weekly price range between $7.03 to $7.91, with the potential of doubling in the near future.

