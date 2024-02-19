Pullix (PLX) Sale New Round Causes Hype as Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK) Demonstrate Strong Performance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Pullix (PLX) hybrid exchange is currently making waves across the crypto industry, given that the platform will be introducing a never-seen-before trade-to-earn exchange platform.

Pullix (PLX) to revolutionize how individuals trade

Pullix (PLX) to revolutionize how individuals trade

The Pullix (PLX) platform is setting the groundwork to introduce a hybrid exchange that will be an upgrade to the current mainstream exchanges. For context, Pullix will be integrating the strengths of DeFi and CeFi exchanges to create a unique, one-of-a-kind exchange platform.

At Pullix, individuals can trade multiple cryptocurrencies without needing KYC verification. Pullix, as a trade-to-earn exchange, will provide holders of the PLX token with a share of the revenue generated daily on the platform through its profit-sharing model feature.

The platform has raised more than $6 million, with more than 15,000 users joining the ongoing presale.

Token is available at a current price of $0.14.

Cardano (ADA) continues its rally despite dwindling trading volume

Cardano (ADA) is showing strong bullish momentum, having gained over 20% within the last week alone, as per data from CoinMarketCap . Meanwhile, Cardano experienced a significant price retracement toward the end of January and the start of February. Nonetheless, the Cardano price has since triggered a resurgence, resulting in the token regaining lost grounds.

Meanwhile, the bullish market of Cardano is happening despite the dwindling market activity for the token. Analysts believe that at the current trajectory, Cardano is likely to start laying claims of reaching $1 before the end of Q1 of 2024.

Chainlink (LINK) establishes new support level amid the bullish uptrend of the token

Chainlink (LINK) has been on an extended bull run since Q4 of 2023. For context, the Chainlink price was around $7 in October. However, following a significant price uptrend, the token has gained over 70% in price value to enter the $20 price mark within the last four months. This price jump puts LINK as one of the top crypto coins to buy in 2024.

Meanwhile, it is looking unlikely that Chainlink will replicate the bullishness of the last four months in the coming weeks, considering that the Chainlink trading volume has suffered a significant decline in the past week. However, with speculations of a bull market coming soon, the token price could rally in the coming months.

