Pullix (PLX) Pre-Sale Raises New Funds in January Alongside With Cardano (ADA) Surging Again

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The crypto market is undergoing a lot of adjustment with investors shifting focus from top crypto coins and standout performers like Cardano to upcoming projects with innovative solutions, and more importantly, a potential for very significant returns.

Meanwhile, new contenders such as Pullix (PLX) are establishing themselves as mainstream ICOs in 2024.

Supporters of Pullix (PLX) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Cardano (ADA) expands rally

Cardano (ADA) has had a significant surge in market value over the last two months. The price of ADA shot up from a yearly low of roughly $0.21 in October 2023 to a high of $0.67 in less than a month, gaining nearly 200% at that point.

Sadly, Cardano has seen a steep drop after reaching a yearly high of $0.67; at the time of writing, ADA token is trading between $0.51 and $0.57. Hence, it is difficult to predict how long Cardano can sustain the same momentum given that the ADA price spike was mostly fueled by the cryptocurrency market bull run.

Pullix’s (PLX) novel crypto trading platform attracts investors again

Taking an entirely different path from the majority of the online exchanges, Pullix is on a mission to revolutionize online trading, with a primary focus on ensuring easy accessibility to liquidity across the board.

To achieve this, Pullix combines the best attributes of decentralized (DEX) and centralized (CEX) exchanges to deliver a top-tier platform that delivers on many promises including solving the prevalent liquidity problem in DeFi.

Among other things, Pullix seeks to provide a unified platform for all trading requirements, making it easier for users to access liquidity and trade global assets seamlessly. One innovative way it intends to go about this is by incentivizing users to provide liquidity. While this concept is different from that of staking, participants are rewarded for staking besides their fixed income.

Besides, the platform boasts of other thrilling features; For one, the platform allows users to trade assets using margin, while they also get to leverage a range of advanced institutional trading tools which are powered by openAI. Notably, these tools enhance traders' potential to make profitable trades, better order execution and allow investors to copy trade consistently profitable traders.

Another interesting feature about trading on Pullix is it’s zero commissions with tight spreads. In all, the hybrid exchange doesn’t charge commission: instead, it will apply tight spreads which are transparently visible on the platform.

At the centre of its operations is the native PLX token dubbed the crypto market's first “Trade-to-Earn” cryptocurrency. One major highlight of this native token is the revenue sharing mechanism. Being the first of its kind, Pullix will allow token holders to profit from the daily revenue of the exchange and earn a fixed passive income by providing liquidity to its automated market makers.

For more information regarding Pullix’s presale see links below:

Visit Pullix