Pullix (PLX) Pre-Sale Might be Spotlighted for Altcoin Fans in January, 2024 while Solana (SOL) and Quant Coin (QNT) Getting Back to Surging

According to most analysts, the Solana (SOL) coin is aiming for an even higher record.

The new crypto asset, Pullix (PLX), is expected to see an interesting period in this year’s bull run as it tries to secure a spot among the best crypto investments this year.

How Solana (SOL) price will perform in 2024 according to Google Bard

In early December, automated analysts estimated the future price of Solana to range from a potential $50.31 (30% decrease from its price then) to $79.75 (25% increase from its price then). However, Solana broke the AI tool’s projections by trading at an impressive peak price of $120 that same year.

Subsequently, the upward trajectory of Solana is fueled by factors such as DApp adoption, blockchain enhancements, and institutional investment, all contributing to the network's value. In any case, Solana coin features as one of the top crypto coins for major gains.

As Solana makes a steady increase representing a bullish trend, it has accumulated 27.32% more gains in the past 7 days.

Pullix (PLX) might potentially surge in the first year of its launch

Pullix (PLX) has gained significant traction as it advances into Stage 7 of its presale, raising almost $5 million so far. The enthusiasm surrounding Pullix stems from its promise to revolutionize online trading— the platform is anticipating to rally high when it launches.

At its essence, Pullix is crafting a unique hybrid trading platform, seamlessly merging elements of both centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchanges. This platform aims to offer global traders deep liquidity, a remarkable leverage of 1000:1, and a self-custodial portfolio management system.

Pullix has already been listed on CoinGecko, raising its value and the attention it is bound to receive. If you join Pullix presale you’ll be able to partake in a meme contest that just started a few days ago.

In 2022, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) valued the OTC derivatives market at $618 trillion.

Quant Coin (QNT) positions itself as a promising option

Since the beginning of the year, Quant has been battling with a bearish pressure that has forced the price of QNT below the resistance level of $109. Quant has struggled to rise above $145 again just as it did late last year, however fluctuations are still a problem.

While Google Bard doesn't rate Quant among the top 5 cryptos to buy for high gains this year, Quant is predicted by many technical tools to range from $220 to as high as $500 by the end of the year. Ultimately, Quant is also positioned for major gains.

