Pullix (PLX) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in December, 2023 while Arbitrum (ARB) and Cosmos (ATOM) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The recent jump in the number of IBC-enabled chains led to a heightened interest in the Cosmos (ATOM) cryptocurrency. As a result, its value saw a significant upswing in the past few months. Additionally, the Arbitrum (ARB) One sequence saw a temporary outage but regained its power quickly, leading to a slight dip in its value.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pullix (PLX) customers are guessing whether it can change how people interact with TradFi, and today, we will go over each project to see how far they can rise and to see which is the top crypto to invest in.

Cosmos (ATOM) Breaks Above $10

Cosmos (ATOM) saw a massive jump in ecosystem size during the past year. According to an official report on X (Twitter), the Cosmos network grew by 102%, from 53 IBC-enabled chains in 2022 to 107 IBC-enabled chains in 2023.

The Cosmos price first encountered resistance at the $10 level during the week before surging above it. The fourth weekly candlestick managed to produce a decisive close above it, and despite the initial weakness, ATOM is now rallying higher and can close above this hurdle in the weekly time frame.

Advertisement

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators are both above the mean levels on the weekly chart. The crypto jumped from $9.60 to $12.03, and the total monthly upswing was by 20%. According to the Cosmos price prediction it can surge to $20.03 in 2024.

Arbitrum (ARB) Suffers Outage, Community Remains Optimistic

Arbitrum (ARB) recently saw a temporary outage. The team investigated and then quickly resolved the issue, as the Arbitrum One sequencer went up and began running again on December 15, 2023.

The Arbitrum cryptocurrency price shows a bullish chart structure and is trading above key moving averages despite this, indicating that it has captured buyer dominance during the past trading sessions.

Its current chart structure favors buyers and suggests that follow-up buying can lead to even higher values. During the past week, ARB climbed from $1.07 to $1.25 and now has a market cap of $1,403,642,287.

Pullix (PLX) to Bolster the Next Generation of TradFi

Pullix (PLX) is rising in popularity with its crypto ICO due to its unique approach toward creating a community-backed exchange. It will engage the next generation of TradFi by combining the best features found in both CEXs and DEXs.

Users will be able to trade all assets privately, and this is not just limited to cryptocurrencies as it will also include forex, CFDs, and others, all from a single account. Users can just create an account using their email, link a wallet, and start trading immediately.

Anyone will be able to access perpetual futures, contracts for differences (CFDs), vaults for secure storage of cryptocurrencies, and a lending protocol through which they can get passive income. Users can also store their own private keys while retaining full custody of their own assets, making the platform secure with no central point of failure.

While Cosmos and Arbitrum are both climbing upwards in value, the most significant gains can be made with Pullix. The PLX crypto can be staked for fixed capital gains. It is currently offered at $0.042 during Stage 2 of the presale during the crypto ICO.

For more information regarding Pullix’s presale see links below:

Visit Pullix