Pullix (PLX) Pre-Sale Invites Newcomers in January, 2024 as Chainlink (LINK) and Bitcoin (BTC) Communities Remain Optimistic

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market continues to witness consistent gains from significant assets like Chainlink (LINK) and Bitcoin (BTC). On the other hand, a new DeFi project in Stage 5 of its presale has also been making headlines - Pullix (PLX).

Supporters of Pullix (PLX) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Chainlink (LINK) supporters ready for price action

In a recent tweet, crypto analyst Ali Martinez stated that Chainlink (LINK) now shows a bull pennant formation. This altcoin may even see a breakout, resulting in a pump to $34.

Meanwhile, the Chainlink crypto has been pumping on the weekly charts. According to CoinMarketCap , it rose by 4.67% from $15.23 on December 26 to $15.89 on January 2. Not only that, but the technical analysis for LINK also paints a bullish picture with 23 technical indicators in green.

Because of this, even CoinCodex analysts predict that the Chainlink price may reach $20.33 before January 2024 ends.

Bitcoin (BTC): Surpasses the $45,000 mark

Bitcoin (BTC) has surged above the $45,000 mark for the first time in almost two years. This increase resulted from the hype surrounding the potential US approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF.

As per CoinMarketCap , the Bitcoin price has jumped from $42,690 on December 26 to $45,712 on January 2. Additionally, this DeFi coin recorded 18/30 (60%) green trading days over the last month alone - good bullish signs.

In other news, analyst Rekt Capital states that Bitcoin is also on the cusp of a breakout. If this breakout occurs, experts forecast a potential growth to $45,884 before January 2024 ends for the Bitcoin price.

Pullix (PLX) introduces novel ICO opportunities

While Chainlink and Bitcoin continue making waves, Pullix (PLX) has emerged as a rising presale star. This new ICO has already sold over 45M PLX tokens. Evidently, global investors are growing more intrigued by this hybrid trading platform that aims to solve all online trading issues.

Pullix will do this by merging the most advantageous aspects of both DEX and CEX. Therefore, all traders will find deep liquidity and high leverage starting at 1000:1 etc. Unlike platforms such as Binance, which have a crypto-only focus, you will be able to trade all assets on Pullix.

The PLX token will be at the heart of this platform. Holding it will bring you trading fee discounts, access to certain assets, and passive income via staking. In other words, if you choose to stake it, Pullix’s “Trade-to-Earn” model ensures you gain a percentage of Pullix’s daily revenue.

One PLX is now worth $0.07

For more information regarding Pullix’s presale see links below: