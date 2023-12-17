Advertisement
Pullix (PLX) Pre-Sale Garnering Traction in December, 2023 while Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Pullix (PLX) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in December
Sun, 12/17/2023 - 12:30
As 2023 draws close, investors are eyeing specific cryptocurrencies that might pave the way for a promising 2024. Among the top altcoins are Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC), while Pullix (PLX) stands out in Stage 2 of its presale.

Supporters of Pullix (PLX) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Cardano (ADA) gains traction on solid announcements

The Cardano crypto has recently surged as the project revealed the Cardano store. This store will enable users to purchase original Cardano merchandise using the power of blockchain technology. After this news, the ADA price increased from $0.57 on December 13 to 0.64 on December 14. 

The technical analysis for Cardano also paints a bullish picture, as it boasts 25 technical indicators in the green. Moreover, the Cardano price sits comfortably above its 100 and 200-day EMAs. 

Litecoin  (LTC) enters a new growth phase.

Litecoin (LTC) has demonstrated resilience and stability over the years. In recent Litecoin news, it announced that over 9M Ordinals have been inscribed on the network. Regarding the LTC movement, it has pumped from $71 on December 13 to $73.50 on December 14. 

This bullish trend looks poised to continue as Litecoin has now experienced 16 positive trading days out of the last 30. Its Fear & Greed index is also 72 (Greed) - good bullish signs. 

Due to all these reasons, prominent experts in the field forecast a potential price surge to $79 for Litecoin before December 2023 ends. If this prediction comes true, those who buy this altcoin now will experience a 7% ROI. 

Pullix (PLX) new altcoin introduces Stage 2 pre-sale

Pullix (PLX), an emerging presale star in the DeFi market, has gained attention for its unique offerings. It aims to redefine the trading experience by providing a hybrid trading platform that combines the best CEX and DEX aspects while allowing you to trade all asset classes (including cryptos) from one account. This will improve convenience and efficiency for all traders worldwide. 

The hype for this project is high as over 3.2M tokens have been sold already, while Pullix has raised $134,400 during Stage 2 of its presale so far. 

Holding this token is very beneficial as it will provide you with reduced trading fees (up to 60%), exclusive access to certain assets, and more. If you stake it, you will also receive a portion of Pullix’s daily revenue. 

When looking at its growth potential, we must mention that Pullix taps into multiple financial markets. 

Pullix boasts a lower market cap of $8M. In other words, PLX will experience growth much faster as fewer new funds are needed for its value to move. 

For more information regarding Pullix’s presale see links below: 

Visit Pullix 

Join The Pullix Communities

#Pullix
