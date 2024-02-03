Pullix (PLX) Asset Sale Major Phase Attractive in Early Q1, 2024 while Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) See Meme Coin Manias

Advertisement

Among the multitudes of tokens in the crypto space, some demonstrate strong performance in Feb, 2024.

For instance, Pullix (PLX) novel altcoin initiated a new sale phase.

Supporters of Pullix (PLX) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Solana (SOL) DeFi Dominance and Trading Volume Increases

Solana (SOL) has experienced a notable price dump in the past weeks, falling from a December high of $125 to a low of $79.07. While the Solana coin has seen gains in the past week, climbing the $90 region, its price has been unstable.

All of this, though, might be about to change as more activity occurs on the Solana network. DeFiLlama's data indicates that Solana's standing in the DeFi industry has significantly improved.

From 16.5% on December 31st to 26.9% on January 31st, it has increased its dominance. Furthermore, a review of the trade data reveals that Solana's trading volumes have increased by 15.2% in the past week.

Avalanche (AVAX) Up 76.5% in the Past Year

Solana is not the only token with a chance for a major rebound in the coming months. Avalanche (AVAX) has also shown bullish potential as its number of validators and staking percentage increases.

A look at the price chart showed that Avalanche crypto price has increased 10.8% in the past week and 76.5% in the past year. This signals strong bullish momentum despite attempts from bears to push prices lower.

Currently, Avalanche crypto is trading at the $30.28 – $37.09 price level.

Pullix (PLX) Gains Massive Recognition in the DeFi Market

Pullix (PLX) is set to transform the trading sector by combining the best of the DeFi and CeFi sectors into a hybrid platform.

This allows users to trade in both traditional and crypto assets. Nonetheless, there is more to Pullix than that. The distinctive DeFi swap is one of the key aspects of this platform. It simplifies the process of token trading, having low commissions and fast transaction time.

Pullix Swap uses the AMM algorithm for its operation, hence providing fast trading options, which is vital for creating an effective and easy-to-use platform.

Arguably, the poster child and engine of Pullix is the PLX token. Most of the features that Pullix has implemented are only accessible via its ERC20 tokens. A considerable amount of the platform's income (between 10–30%) is reinvested into the PLX token, ensuring its stability in the market.

In addition, regular token burns will be done to reduce the total supply and positively impact the long-term altcoin price as the ERC20 tokens become rarer. The PLX token is already in its seventh presale and can be bought for $0.1.

