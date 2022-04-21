PrimeXBT Review: Advanced Crypto Trading For Pros And Beginners

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

With prestigious awards and recognition from the crypto community, PrimeXBT margin trading platform always offers its users the best investment solutions. The available tools on the platform are suitable for all traders no matter the level of experience or capital. A variety of tools helps to make the maximum profit in the global economy at any time.

Whether your trading approach is conservative, aggressive or passive, PrimeXBT will offer you the best suite of advanced trading solutions on the market.

Cutting-Edge Trading Tools

The solutions provided on the PrimeXBT margin trading platform will help you implement any investment strategy with tact and care. Platform users have access to 41 cryptocurrency pairs, 51 Forex currency pairs, including exotic currency pairs, 11 global stock indices and 5 commodities. A variety of trading instruments, including traditional markets, offer crypto traders a unique opportunity to create flexible strategies.

Trading CFDs in conjunction with a wide range of assets maximizes potential profits and helps to diversify risks. Such tools are becoming more relevant than ever in the current market environment in the global economy. If you own physical assets, you can only sell or buy them. Margin trading provides traders and investors with the flexibility of profiting from both directions of the market, or create capital-protecting hedge positions.

Ads

The multifunctional and intuitive PrimeXBT trading terminal includes all the necessary tools for technical analysis and allows you to connect multiple monitors at once. The platform developers strive to make the conditions for working in the financial markets as comfortable as possible for both experienced traders and beginners. Due to the fact that the profession "trader" is considered as one of the most stressful, comfort and convenience play an important role for a trader. The PrimeXBT platform is also always reliable, boasting more than 99.9% uptime, eliminating one of the biggest challenges traders face.

Follow The Best PrimeXBT Traders

Beginners who want to put capital under the management of strong funds, or many investors who are tired of day-to-day trading now have the perfect solution. The Covesting copy trading module allows you to automatically follow the transactions of successful traders and receive hundreds and even thousands of percent of income.

Image by PrimeXBT

It is important to notice that we are not talking about trust management and transferring capital to a trader. Copying any trader’s transactions occurs automatically by following. To follow the manager, you need to select him from the list in the Copy Trading section, learn about his trading strategy, profitability, rating and other indicators, then replenish the balance and click “Follow”. In addition, you can diversify your risks and follow not one, but several successful traders at once.

Followers make money by following top strategy managers, but strategy managers also benefit from the situation. Strategy managers receive 20% of the profit of each follower. The followers receive up to 75% of the profit from one transaction of a successful trader. 5% goes back to the platform. The entire equation ensures that each side stays incentivized and keeps trading.

The Covesting copy trading tool provides limitless opportunities for traders of any level.

Put Your Capital To Work

The main goal of any investor is to make money work for them, rather than working for money. PrimeXBT allows traders to earn not only active trading, but also passive income. With Covesting Yield Accounts, you can quickly and easily become a liquidity provider. In exchange for staking idle capital, the user will receive a daily crypto reward added to the balance within Covesting Yield Accounts.

Image by PrimeXBT

The percentage as a reward depends on the supply and demand for the locked assets, as well as various market conditions. You can withdraw assets at any time; applications are processed daily at 00:00 UTC. ETH cryptocurrency and USDT(ERC20) or USDC(ERC20) stablecoins are available for staking.

Learn And Develop Skills By Competing

The PrimeXBT Trading Academy provides educational material from expert traders with over 20 years of experience in the financial markets. Here users will find market analysis, basic knowledge of cryptocurrency trading, an overview of significant events for the crypto industry. The Trading & Crypto video course is an overview for beginners, but at the same time gives new knowledge about the market to experienced traders.

Trading Contests allow beginners to test their knowledge in a real environment with virtual assets without risking capital. Participants in Trading Contests compete against each other by tracking their progress on the leaderboard. The higher the virtual income, the higher the rating. Traders who achieve the highest returns will receive crypto rewards.

Image by PrimeXBT

There are no limits on the number of participants in Trading Contests, and therefore PrimeXBT users can regularly prove their professionalism and be generously rewarded. Novice users can also use the risk-free environment to backtest strategies and practice learning the ropes.

Unique 4-level Referral Program

You can also dramatically increase your income by inviting new users to PrimeXBT. The referral program of the platform has 4 levels. This means that you will receive profit not only for the referrals you invited, but also for their referrals:

1. For the referrals you invite, you will receive 20% of their trading fee;

2. For the second level referral (that your first referral invited) you will receive 15% of their trading fee;

3. For referrals of the third level, you will receive 10% of their trading fee;

4. For referrals of the fourth level, you will receive 5% of their trading fee;

Image by PrimeXBT

Thanks to an active network of invited users, a member of the PrimeXBT referral program can significantly increase their own income. You can attract new customers using social networks or, for example, by creating a video review for the platform. Actively promoting content that encourages more to become interested in joining PrimeXBT, can be lucrative.

The referral program also offers daily payouts in crypto, which can be swapped using the PrimeXBT exchange tool for the cryptocurrency of your choice.

Summary: Don't Wait For The Right Moment – Trade Now With PrimeXBT

The number of implemented features and capabilities on the PrimeXBT platform allows it to generate few sources of income for any level trader. All of the main tools offered by PrimeXBT are available on the iOS and Android apps. This means users can access them 24-hours a day, from anywhere in the world.