Polkadot's SubQuery Integrates Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Here's Why This Is Crucial

Now developers can integrate data from both EVM-based and Substrate-based systems and query this data into a single source using GraphSQL tools.

SubQuery adds EVM functionality: Details

According to the official announcement shared by the team of SubQuery data indexing platform, it adds EVM functionality in collaboration with Moonriver and Moonbeam.

As such, data from Ethereum-like systems can now be used seamlessly in Polkadot and Kusama's smart contracts ecosystems. SubQuery allows filtering and indexing the data with customized parameters.

The new system, therefore, is suitable for the development and maintenance of decentralized applications for various use cases, including decentralized finance protocols (DeFis).

Sam Zou, SubQuery CEO and founder, stressed the importance of this integration for Polkadot's parachain mass adoption:

While SubQuery is already serving millions of data queries each day to over 60 projects on Polkadot & Kusama, we are convinced that the web3 revolution needs more open-source and cross-chain solutions. Unlocking the wealth of data in the Ethereum ecosystem is a great step forward to fulfill the potential of parachains and the next generation of dApps. Moonbeam is a prime example of a leading parachain where we can offer a familiar, consistent experience and developer tools across multiple ecosystems.

Game-changing solution for Ethereum-Polkadot interoperability

Derek Yoo, CEO and founder of Moonbeam, indicates the crucial advantages of the "united API" activated by this collaboration:

Moonbeam provides flexibility to developers by offering both Substrate and Web3 APIs, but this leads to challenges where you have to choose between visibility into Substrate or Web3 events and data. SubQuery’s new EVM support solves this problem by providing a unified API that has visibility across the Substrate and EVM layers of Moonbeam. This allows developers to have easy access into everything that is happening on the platform via a unified API.

As covered by U.Today previously, Moobeam booked the slot for its Moonriver solutions in the first-ever parachain auction of Polkadot's "canary network," Kusama (KSM).

Moonbeam, a crucial product for Polkadot and Kusama DeFi ecosystem progress, is backed by a clutch of high-profile investors, including the likes of Binance and Coinbase.