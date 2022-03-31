Polkadex Starts Testing Interoperability Layer as Thea Testnet Goes Live

Companies
Thu, 03/31/2022 - 14:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Polkadex, the first cross-chain DEX with automated market making engine, shares the details of its Thea release
Polkadex Starts Testing Interoperability Layer as Thea Testnet Goes Live
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

With the new release, Poladex's testnet will be connected to Ethereum (ETH); more blockchains of various kinds will be added soon to a general-purpose interoperability layer of the DEX.

Polkadex exchange activates Thea interoperability testnet

According to the official annoucement shared by the Polkadex team, its mechanisms are now undergoing the Thea testnet phase. This is the first release when Sunstrate-centric Polkadex is seamlessly interoperable with Ethereum, the largest smart contracts platform.

In the Thea release, the user interface looks like that of centralized exchanges as the Polkadex team is focused on making its UX/UI straighforward as it is on major centralized exchanges.

Thea testnet mechanism is run by existing Polkadex validators who act as a decentralized group of relayers interconnected by multi-party ECDSA (Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm) technology.

Polkadex CEO Gautham J. emphasized that this construction allows seamless and resource-efficient bridging between Polkadex and Ethereum (ETH) with more blockchains to be integrated:

Bringing liquidity in the way users do in CEXes without compromising security of those assets is critical to the user experience of a DEX. It shouldn’t be complex or expensive. Thea is a leap in cross-chain interoperability which represents our commitment to user experience while bridging from Ethereum.

As covered by U.Today previously, Polkadex's native token, PDEX, was initially launched on the Ethereum (ETH) network. On Sept. 29, 2021, the team initiated PDEX migration to Polkadot (DOT).

Related
Polkadot's Polkadex Goes Live, Teases ERC-20 Token Migration

PDEX token is set to be a backbone tokenomic element of PolkaIDO dashboard for decentralized token sales, Polkadex Orderbook noncustodial trading module and Polkapool liquidity platform.

Mainnet release of Polkadex to follow this year, team says

Polkadex engineers outline that Thea bridge module is more powerful and cost-efficient compared to the existing alternative. As such, Thea operations push the barriers of interoperability for Ethereum (ETH) as well.

Once the stress tests are over, both Ether and ERC-20 assets will be seamlessly available on Polkadex.

Its orderbook will be able to process at least 500,000 transactions per second. Mainnet release is expected to go live as soon as 2022.

#Polkadot (DOT) News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image $12 Billion: Terra's Anchor Protocol Smashes Through Another Milestone
03/31/2022 - 16:30
$12 Billion: Terra's Anchor Protocol Smashes Through Another Milestone
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Binance Becomes Grammys' Official Sponsor
03/31/2022 - 16:11
Binance Becomes Grammys' Official Sponsor
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB’s Metaverse Project Is Here, Ripple Reports RippleNet’s Success in Asia-Pacific Region, ZIL Spikes Another 60%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/31/2022 - 16:10
SHIB’s Metaverse Project Is Here, Ripple Reports RippleNet’s Success in Asia-Pacific Region, ZIL Spikes Another 60%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina