Ekta
Ekta

Polkadot's Polkadex Goes Live, Teases ERC-20 Token Migration

News
Wed, 09/29/2021 - 13:36
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Native decentralized cryptocurrency exchange on Polkadot goes live on Sept. 29
Polkadot's Polkadex Goes Live, Teases ERC-20 Token Migration
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Substrate-based decentralized exchange Polkadex (PDEX) deploys its contracts in mainnet.

Polkadex starts operating on Polkadot

According to the press release shared with U.Today, Polkadex, one of the decentralized finance protocols on Polkadot's Substrate, goes live in mainnet on Sept. 29, 2021.

This peer-to-peer orderbook-based product includes a variety of solutions for the main DeFi-specific operations, i.e., staking, validating, "yield farming" and so on.

Stormgain
Stormgain

PolkaIDO dashboard for decentralized tokensales, Polkadex Orderbook non-custodial trading module and Polkapool liquidity platform are three pivotal elements of Polkadex.

Polkadex CEO Gautham J stresses the importance of Polkadex to migrating to the native decentralized platform:

This mainnet release is a big milestone for Polkadex. It marks the beginning of the whole series of events unfolding in the next few months. Polkadex network will act as the main decentralized layer hosting all our dApps including PolkaIDO, Polkapool and Polkadex Orderbook.

Core asset PDEX becomes native token

To initiate liquidity processes on Polkadex, its team also announced the migration of its core utility token PDEX to the native blockchain.

In inaugural releases of Polkadex, PDEX tokens were minted on Ethereum (ETH) as ERC-20 assets.

Related
Polkadot Is Growth Leader in Top 10, Shows 20+% Rise: Reasons

To facilitate seamless migration, Polkadex developers created a purpose-made one-way value bridge for all holders of ERC-20's PDEX.

#Polkadot (DOT) News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 29
09/29/2021 - 15:04
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 29
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Alibaba Bans Sale of Mining Rigs, Senator Ted Cruz Opposes Joe Biden’s Pick: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/29/2021 - 14:55
Alibaba Bans Sale of Mining Rigs, Senator Ted Cruz Opposes Joe Biden’s Pick: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XDEFI Secures $6 Million in Funding, Teases DeFi-Era Wallet Release
09/29/2021 - 14:53
XDEFI Secures $6 Million in Funding, Teases DeFi-Era Wallet Release
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov