    Plus Wallet's Token Listing Process Transforms Trading while Binance Web3 Wallet Welcomes Updates

    article image
    Guest Author
    Plus Wallet shares details of its offering
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 18:00
    Plus Wallet's Token Listing Process Transforms Trading while Binance Web3 Wallet Welcomes Updates
    Cover image via www.pluswallet.app

    The Binance Web3 Wallet has rolled out major updates, introducing SOL staking and adding 13 new dApps. These aim to provide users with expanded earning options across multiple networks.

    Amid this growing demand, basic wallets are falling behind. Plus Wallet addresses this with an impressive 15-minute token listing time, giving users quick access to new opportunities. Combined with the network's reward programs, this feature positions users to maximise their earning potential more efficiently.

    Binance Web3 Wallet adds SOL staking 

    The Binance Web3 Wallet has updated its Earn section by adding 13 decentralised applications (dApps) and introducing SOL astaking. Users can now stake SOL tokens and receive BNSOL, a liquid staking token. This will provide users with continued staking rewards while maintaining the ability to use their assets across other services. 

    The new dApps, including Morpho, Marginfi, Kamino, and others, enable users to earn yield across various networks. Additionally, users can earn interest by providing funds to different platforms through the Simple Yield Zone. These updates aim to give users more options and flexibility across the Web3 Wallet.

    Plus Wallet brings quick listings  

    Plus Wallet’s feature-rich capabilities and rewards programs have been gaining attention amongst traders. Now, it brings more exciting news: new tokens can be listed on the platform within just 15 minutes. This is a huge improvement over traditional wallets, which typically take over two weeks for the same task. In a market where the smallest delays can cost traders big opportunities, this speedy listing is a game changer.

    This capability is important for both investors and projects. For investors, the quick listing means they can immediately trade new tokens, taking advantage of market movements to optimise their returns. This also ties directly into Plus Wallet's rewards programs. 

    Article image
    Image by PlusWallet

    For projects launching new tokens, Plus Wallet provides swift market entry which is critical for maintaining momentum and securing early investments. By eliminating unnecessary delays, Plus Wallet sustains investor interest and excitement.

    Overall, Plus Wallet is the best hot wallet choice for users who are looking for quick and efficient market access. Its instant rewards only add to the benefits, allowing active traders to see continuous growth in their holdings. 

    Best Hot Wallet of 2024

    Recent updates from Binance Web3 Wallet and Trump’s crypto project highlight the growing role of crypto in the economy. Trump’s World Liberty Financial project seems to be a strategic move to connect with crypto investors during his presidential run. Meanwhile, Binance’s addition of SOL staking and new dApps aims to increase user returns. 

    However, Plus Wallet’s 15-minute token listing time and instant rewards offer users unbeatable advantages. The combination of fast access to new tokens and huge earning potential makes it the best hot wallet choice for those seeking efficiency and quick returns. 

    Explore Plus Wallet:

    Website: https://pluswallet.app/

    Download: https://onelink.to/pluswalletapp

    Twitter: https://x.com/pluswalletapp

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pluswallet.app/

    #PlusWallet
