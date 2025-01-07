Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The recent Binance news reveals that the exchange has received approval from Brazil's Central Bank to acquire the licensed broker.This approval makes it the first crypto exchange in Brazil to secure this license, marking a major milestone in the global adoption of cryptocurrency.

As crypto continues to gain recognition, traders are seeking new DeFi wallets to seize top opportunities. Plus Wallet stands out among asset management tools, offering broad cross-chain compatibility through an easy-to-use mobile app. Users can also download the app to unlock unlimited rewards by simply trading.

Brazil's CB approves Binance

Latest Binance news shows the exchange has received approval from Brazil's Central Bank to acquire Sim;paul, a licensed broker-dealer, making it the first crypto exchange in the country to hold this license. This approval allows Binance to offer more financial services and solidifies its position in the Brazilian market.

This Binance news follows a settlement with Brazil's Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) after Binance previously operated some services without proper authorization. By acquiring Sim;paul, Binance can now issue electronic money and distribute securities, helping meet the increasing demand for secure and regulated crypto services in Brazil.

Phantom Wallet Airdrop: A Look at Ongoing Rumors

Rumours about a possible airdrop from Phantom Wallet, a popular Solana-based crypto wallet, have been making rounds on social media. The speculation suggests that users could earn tokens by following others or gaining followers within the app.

However, Phantom Wallet debunked these rumors in special statement

Plus Wallet offers new-gen crypto service for flexibility

As the new year begins, crypto holders are seeking the best crypto DeFi wallets that offer flexibility, convenience, and advanced features to maximise gains. In this context, Plus Wallet has gained popularity among active traders.

The platform offers broad cross-chain compatibility and tracking tools in its simple, easy-to-use mobile app. Unlike traditional wallets that limit users to a single network, Plus Wallet allows users to easily manage, swap, and track their crypto assets across multiple blockchains.

This means users don’t need to switch between different wallets, giving them more control and flexibility to interact with various networks. Supported chains include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TRON, and more. Plus Wallet also recently added support for Arbitrum and Base in response to popular demand, continually expanding users’ trading options.

Beyond its cross-chain flexibility, Plus Wallet boosts users’ financial freedom with its rewards programs. With Swap to Earn, users earn rewards every time they make a trade. Additionally, with Refer to Earn, users earn rewards for their referrals’ trades. Plus, there are no limits on the number of swaps or referrals. Traders can download the app and unlock unlimited passive income.

Plus Wallet’s combination of flexibility, unlimited earnings, smart tools, and top security features gives users everything they need to secure the best DeFi investments with ease. Overall, it stands out as the top crypto DeFi wallet for those seeking usability and convenience today.

Wrapping Up

The latest Binance news regarding approval from Brazil’s Central Bank to acquire Sim;paul strengthens its position as a leading crypto exchange and boosts global crypto adoption. However, as crypto grows, users need the best crypto DeFi wallets to make the most of the market.

Plus, its cross-chain support lets users explore different networks from a single platform, providing greater flexibility and convenience. With its easy-to-use app and advanced features, Plus Wallet stands out as the crypto DeFi wallet for both beginners and experienced users today.

