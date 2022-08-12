Petrousus (PSUS) Token Launches to Compete with Solana (SOL)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Continuous circulation and increased market valuation of cryptocurrencies are some factors that keep the cryptocurrency market running to date. The market needs funds from crypto investors and enthusiasts to function, and to get the fund, solid projects with great potential must keep entering the coin market.

Petrousus Token (PSUS) pre-sale kicks off this August

Petrousus token is one of the new cryptocurrency projects entering the crypto market in 2022, as it looks to rub shoulders with existing giants in the market, especially decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens.

Petrousus token looks to build on the shortcomings of past DeFi platforms with innovations that improve the security of funds and user experience and create more wealth opportunities for the token adopters. If there's one project that will sway more people towards the concept of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its utility, the Petrousus token should be the one.

However, where do these features place Petrousus in the coin market? Does it have the potential to be as successful as top DeFi tokens?

Solana (SOL) Seeking Success

Solana (SOL) is an open-source protocol launched in 2020 to increase the accessibility of decentralized finance (DeFi) to a larger audience. The blockchain-based platform leverages the permissionless feature of blockchain technology to provide users with seamless and rewarding decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

Solana (SOL) network enables users to build dApps (decentralized applications) while improving the scalability and efficiency of previously launched DeFi projects. It combines proof-of-history (PoH) and an underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to make the blockchain secure and efficient.

Solana's innovative hybrid consensus mechanism boosts its usability amidst small-time and institutional traders. Experts have also credited this adoption to one of its major unique features, which is the network's short processing time. The blockchain optimizes the validation time for transactions and smart contract execution, making it super swift.

The perks and utility of the platform increase its potential for adoption, making it a strong cryptocurrency in the cryptocurrency market. The growing DeFi ecosystem boasts greater institutional interests, NFTs-related utility, and use cases in the gaming blockchain technology. The platform is widely sought-after due to its scalability, quick processing times, and low transaction fees. Earning its comparison with the giant smart contract platform — Ethereum.

SOL is Solana's native token. Many factors have seen the Solana (SOL) token rise in price over the years, including the launch of NFTs and the introduction to the gaming blockchain. It's currently the 9th coin on the CoinMarketcap with a market value of over $11 billion.

Introducing New Crypto Petrousus Token

Petrousus token is a community-driven project that aims to increase users' wealth irrespective of their financial status by providing an easy-to-use decentralized investment gateway that's accessible to millions of individuals globally.

The platform will proffer solutions for existing problems limiting the potential of decentralized finance (DeFi), leveraging top-notch integrated technologies. This will allow users to make the most of the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform and build wealth via every monetizing activity.

Petrousus blockchain network will function on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to enable users seamlessly implement smart contracts to create scalable dApps (decentralized applications) while enjoying high scalability, optimum processing speed, and cost-effectiveness.

The petrousus ecosystem will be run transparently, providing users and community members with financial liberty and optimum security. The platform's features will include anti-rug pull, anti-whale, lending, borrowing, financial reporting, staking, and burning.

These features ensure that users gain optimum functionality (in terms of rewards, security, and efficiency) from the platform, with or without in-depth knowledge about the decentralized platform.

Like Solana (SOL), the Petrousus token aims to increase DeFi's adoption, utility, and accessibility, placing the interest of the community members at the centre of all these. It addresses the problems of security, scalability, transaction costs, speed, etc.

