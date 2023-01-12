Peter Schiff Urges Bitcoin Hodlers to Sell Ahead of CPI Release

Thu, 01/12/2023 - 13:13
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin rose to its highest level in over a month
Peter Schiff Urges Bitcoin Hodlers to Sell Ahead of CPI Release
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Bitcoin critic and gold bug Peter Schiff urged Bitcoin hodlers to sell ahead of the CPI data release, claiming that Bitcoin rising above $18,000 is an excellent opportunity to offload their holdings.

"Bitcoin is trading above $18K, its highest level in 3 weeks, an excellent opportunity for HOLDers to sell ahead of the release of the Dec. CPI. Gold is only up $10, trading at an 8-month high. While Bitcoin has already broken down, gold has broken out. Time to drop Bitcoin,'' Schiff wrote in a tweet.

Bitcoin on Thursday rose to its highest level in over a month, as traders bet on a U.S. inflation cooldown. According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin was trading 4.3% higher at $18,197 at the time of writing.

Related
Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Price Will Never Reach $100,000

Schiff has frequently criticized Bitcoin, most recently claiming that the leading crypto asset would never reach $100,000.

CPI data release

On Thursday, the consumer price index report for December is scheduled to be released. According to economists surveyed by Dow Jones, the December CPI report will show that prices decreased by 0.1% from the previous month.

The market is intensely focused on inflation since the Fed's success in containing it could influence how far it hikes interest rates.

On Wednesday, cryptocurrency and stock prices increased as investors became more certain that the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases were successfully containing inflation.

While several are optimistic about the return of bulls to the crypto market in 2023, Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux, CEO of Bitstamp, believes the Bitcoin bull run will probably come in the next two years, the crypto exchange CEO told CNBC in a recent interview.

#Peter Schiff #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Operations Temporarily Suspended on Major Korean Exchange: Details
01/12/2023 - 15:43
Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Operations Temporarily Suspended on Major Korean Exchange: Details
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Thousands of Merchants via This Partnership
01/12/2023 - 15:27
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Thousands of Merchants via This Partnership
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 12
01/12/2023 - 15:17
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk