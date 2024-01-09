Advertisement
Peter Schiff Labels Bitcoin ETFs as Speculative Casinos

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Economist Peter Schiff recently branded the upcoming U.S. listed spot Bitcoin ETFs as speculative tools
Tue, 9/01/2024 - 18:08
Renowned economist and cryptocurrency skeptic Peter Schiff has once again stirred the Bitcoin waters with his latest critique on the X social media. 

With the anticipation of the potential approval of multiple U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) going into overdrive, Schiff called Bitcoin a failed digital currency whose only achievement lies in its speculative nature. 

His recent post argues that these ETFs, if approved, would merely serve as gateways for a new wave of speculators, likening them to entrants in a gambling arena.

The SEC is ready to approve spot ETFs

Charles Gasparino, a veteran journalist, shared insights from top securities lawyers regarding the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler's recent crypto warnings. 

These warnings, according to the lawyers, are a precursor to the potential approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs. 

Gensler's statements portray Bitcoin as a speculative, volatile asset, drawing parallels to fiat currencies with unstable backing, such as the Argentine peso. 

Related
Bitcoin ETF Race Remains in Line With BlackRock's Updated Filing

He differentiated Bitcoin from other digital assets and cautioned about the potential for government regulatory actions that could negatively impact Bitcoin. Furthermore, he pointed out the prevalence of lawbreakers within the crypto ecosystem. 

Despite these dire warnings, the SEC appears to have no more obstacles to approving these ETFs.

Schiff's call to abolish the SEC 

Schiff, a prominent critic of Bitcoin, has consistently expressed his skepticism towards the cryptocurrency and the institutions regulating it. In October 2021, he publicly criticized the SEC's approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF, arguing for the abolition of the SEC itself. 

According to Schiff, the approval of such ETFs was misconstrued as a governmental endorsement of Bitcoin, which he believes is unfounded. 

He is convinced that the investment in Bitcoin, whether directly, through futures, or via spots ETFs, is simply a form of gambling.

#Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

