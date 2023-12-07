Advertisement
Peter Schiff Finally Won Big Bitcoin (BTC) Proponent to His Side

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Peter Schiff just got major new Bitcoin proponent as fan
Thu, 12/07/2023 - 16:00
Peter Schiff Finally Won Big Bitcoin (BTC) Proponent to His Side
Two prominent figures, Peter Schiff and Mike Novogratz, recently found themselves on the same side of an argument, albeit with contrasting viewpoints. 

Schiff, a seasoned economist and gold enthusiast, expressed concerns about a potential Supreme Court ruling that could redefine income and tax unrealized appreciation, posing a threat to property rights. Novogratz, a well-known Bitcoin proponent, responded sarcastically, marking an unusual moment of agreement between the two.

Peter Schiff's warning

In a recent post, Schiff raised a red flag regarding a potential Supreme Court decision that could redefine income to include unrealized gains on any asset. Schiff expressed his fear that such a ruling could empower the federal government to effectively nationalize the entire asset stock of the nation.

In Schiff's view, this legal shift could force Americans into selling their assets to cover tax liabilities, with the federal government emerging as the likely buyer, paying in near-worthless paper. He warned that such a decision could render the Constitution meaningless, undermine private property rights and provide the legal means for a communist revolution without the need for violence.

In response to Schiff's post, Bitcoin advocate Mike Novogratz surprisingly agreed with the position, punctuating his statement with a laughter emoji. This unexpected alignment of views between the two figures garnered attention in the crypto community, sparking discussions about the potential impacts of government intervention on individual assets.

Schiff's forecast on gold and Bitcoin

Despite his reservations about Bitcoin, Schiff remains a staunch supporter of gold. Recently, he forecasted that a breakout in gold prices could signal challenges for Bitcoin. Schiff often refers to Bitcoin as "gold 2.0," drawing parallels between the two assets in their role of preserving value during times of inflation and market uncertainty. This perspective reflects Schiff's steadfast commitment to traditional store-of-value assets.

On the other side of the spectrum, Mike Novogratz recently expressed optimism about the crypto industry's resilience. He acknowledged a significant purge of bad actors during the 2022 market crash and believes that most of them have exited the stage.

Novogratz is also one of the proponents who believe a Bitcoin spot ETF is imminent.

About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

