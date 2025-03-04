Advertisement
AD

    Peter Brandt Makes Crypto Crash Commentary Amid $1 Billion Market Loss

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 10:54
    $1 billion hit in crypto liquidations as digital assets trade in red
    Advertisement
    Peter Brandt Makes Crypto Crash Commentary Amid $1 Billion Market Loss
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market is facing selling pressure, with nearly $1 billion in liquidations across various assets in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The stock market also saw a similar decline, with legendary trader Peter Brandt weighing in on the current market situation.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) has seen yet another price reversal, filling in Friday's CME gap and trading at $83,540, down nearly 10% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 has fallen about 10%, and another similar plunge would signal a bear market.

    Related
    Even at $80,000, Bitcoin Stays Bullish, Says Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 10:16
    Even at $80,000, Bitcoin Stays Bullish, Says Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Peter Brandt Makes Crypto Crash Commentary Amid $1 Billion Market Loss
    XRP: 60% Surge Behind Scenes Is Bizarre
    Ripple Unveils 5 Key Steps to Unlocking Mass Stablecoin Adoption
    SEC’s Full Crypto Task Force Revealed

    In a tweet, Brandt makes a "comment on current markets (BTC, stocks)," stating that the " volatility of the past week represented the chance to make a lot of money or lose a lot of money. " He stated his dislike for "trading such volatility because 'lose a lot of money' is a binary alternative. Trading is a marathon, not a sprint."

    Advertisement

    Brandt’s statement highlights a key principle in trading: high volatility can be both an opportunity and a trap. While some traders may have profited from wild price swings, others suffered significant losses, highlighting the importance of risk management and long-term planning.

    Market sell-off

    The crypto market faced a brutal sell-off in the early Tuesday session, continuing the sell-off from Monday. Practically all cryptocurrencies in the top 100, save stablecoins, were in the red, with several suffering double-digit losses. In the last 24 hours, over $978 billion worth of crypto derivatives were liquidated; bullish bets accounted for the majority at $833.71 million, while shorts liquidation reached $144.46 million.

    Related
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots XRP Bull Flag: ‘If XRP Goes Up I Want to Be Long’
    Thu, 01/30/2025 - 15:06
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots XRP Bull Flag: ‘If XRP Goes Up I Want to Be Long’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Sunday's announcement of a crypto strategic reserve that would include ADA, XRP and SOL, alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), sparked a market frenzy. ADA surging more than 60%, XRP climbed 33% and SOL surged 22% immediately thereafter. Bitcoin and Ethereum surged alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

    The initial excitement, which saw several cryptocurrencies posting gains, was short-lived due to profit-taking and a risk-off mood in the broader equity markets. The sharp reversal also aligned with a cautious mood among traders.

    Amid the ongoing sell-off, Tom Lee, Head of Research at Fundstrat, believes the broader market may be nearing a bottom, possibly as soon as this week.

    #Peter Brandt #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 4, 2025 - 10:34
    Cardano Creator Makes Elon Musk Unique Dogecoin Offer
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 4, 2025 - 10:28
    XRP: 60% Surge Behind Scenes Is Bizarre
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BiFinance Rises to Step into Second-Tier Exchange Echelon, Gains Favor from Many Head Blockchain Projects
    Fairspin Casino: Where Innovation Meets Excitement in the World of Crypto Gaming
    Join the 5th edition of Next Block Expo – March 19-20, 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Brandt Makes Crypto Crash Commentary Amid $1 Billion Market Loss
    Cardano Creator Makes Elon Musk Unique Dogecoin Offer
    XRP: 60% Surge Behind Scenes Is Bizarre
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD