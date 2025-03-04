Peter Brandt Makes Crypto Crash Commentary Amid $1 Billion Market Loss

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is facing selling pressure, with nearly $1 billion in liquidations across various assets in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The stock market also saw a similar decline, with legendary trader Peter Brandt weighing in on the current market situation.

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen yet another price reversal, filling in Friday's CME gap and trading at $83,540, down nearly 10% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 has fallen about 10%, and another similar plunge would signal a bear market.

In a tweet, Brandt makes a "comment on current markets (BTC, stocks)," stating that the " volatility of the past week represented the chance to make a lot of money or lose a lot of money. " He stated his dislike for "trading such volatility because 'lose a lot of money' is a binary alternative. Trading is a marathon, not a sprint."

Comment on current markets (BTC, stocks)

The volatility of the past week represented the chance to make a lot of money or lose a lot of money

I don't like trading such volatility because "lose a lot of money" is a binary alternative

Trading is a marathon, not a sprint pic.twitter.com/hW3LfQeLQZ — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) March 4, 2025

Brandt’s statement highlights a key principle in trading: high volatility can be both an opportunity and a trap. While some traders may have profited from wild price swings, others suffered significant losses, highlighting the importance of risk management and long-term planning.

Market sell-off

The crypto market faced a brutal sell-off in the early Tuesday session, continuing the sell-off from Monday. Practically all cryptocurrencies in the top 100, save stablecoins, were in the red, with several suffering double-digit losses. In the last 24 hours, over $978 billion worth of crypto derivatives were liquidated; bullish bets accounted for the majority at $833.71 million, while shorts liquidation reached $144.46 million.

Sunday's announcement of a crypto strategic reserve that would include ADA, XRP and SOL, alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), sparked a market frenzy. ADA surging more than 60%, XRP climbed 33% and SOL surged 22% immediately thereafter. Bitcoin and Ethereum surged alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

The initial excitement, which saw several cryptocurrencies posting gains, was short-lived due to profit-taking and a risk-off mood in the broader equity markets. The sharp reversal also aligned with a cautious mood among traders.

Amid the ongoing sell-off, Tom Lee, Head of Research at Fundstrat, believes the broader market may be nearing a bottom, possibly as soon as this week.