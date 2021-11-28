Peter Brandt and Peter Schiff Lock Horns Over Gold's Performance

News
Sun, 11/28/2021 - 18:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
It’s Peter vs. Peter
Peter Brandt and Peter Schiff Lock Horns Over Gold's Performance
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Commodity trading veteran has Peter Brandt has had a Twitter spat with gold bug Peter Schiff after mocking the performance of the lustrous year.

He attached the picture of a Krugerrand, which was the first gold bullion coin to be produced in 1967. Brandt, who purchased the coin in 1980, noted that it had appreciated only by a minuscule 3% over more than four decades.

The legendary chartist further mentioned that his Krugerrand had underperformed even the yield from Treasury bills.

Brandt then sarcastically thanked Schiff for the “trade tip.” In his reply, the latter blamed Krugerrand’s disappointing performance on the bad timing of the purchase.

As Schiff noted, Brandt’s ill-timed trade coincided with the end of gold’s decade-long bull market. The price of the yellow metal famously reached an apex of $850 per ounce in 1980 amid soaring inflation and heightened geopolitical tensions at the end of 1979.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also joined the fray, claiming it would be challenging to identify “any fortune” made with gold.

Related
Elon Musk Warns Dogecoin Hodlers Against Leveraged Trading

It’s all about diversification

Brandt states that he has no problem with a 5% portfolio allocation to either gold or Bitcoin. However, he takes issue with “dogmatic thinking."

Previously, the trader criticized Bitcoiners for adding “laser eyes” to their profiles, claiming that it was responsible for a Bitcoin correction in late April.

#Peter Brandt #Peter Schiff
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Peter Brandt and Peter Schiff Lock Horns Over Gold's Performance
11/28/2021 - 18:57
Peter Brandt and Peter Schiff Lock Horns Over Gold's Performance
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 28
11/28/2021 - 16:03
BTC, ETH, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu Is Second Most Popular Cryptocurrency on Twitter This November
11/28/2021 - 11:42
Shiba Inu Is Second Most Popular Cryptocurrency on Twitter This November
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya