Peter Brandt Reveals What It Will Take for Bitcoin to Go Higher

Mon, 03/01/2021 - 06:31
Alex Dovbnya
Peter Brandt says that Bitcoiners sporting their laser eyes have to “take their losses” before the largest cryptocurrency can go higher   
Peter Brandt Reveals What It Will Take for Bitcoin to Go Higher
In a recent tweet, legendary trader Peter Brandt opines that Bitcoin will go up as soon as buyers with red laser eyes capitulate:

$BTC will go higher once all the FOMO buyers who had laser eyes on Twitter take their losses. 

Brandt refers to the #LaserRayUntil100K challenge that has taken over Bitcoin Twitter in late February, with Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis and other prominent personalities joining the list of participants. 

People add the Laser Eyes effect to their Twitter profile pictures without removing them until the largest cryptocurrency hits $100,000. 

The hashtag spreading like wildfire market a local top for Bitcoin. The flagship coin has plunged over 26 percent from its all-time high of $58,354.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

