Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Quits Crypto Twitter After $53,000 Bitcoin Prediction

News
Tue, 11/16/2021 - 11:45
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Peter Brandt distances himself from the cryptocurrency community on Twitter after calling $53,000 for Bitcoin
The crypto community can sometimes be harsh on its influencers—especially when they think that their favorite coins might go down sooner or later.

In one of his latest tweets, veteran trader Peter Brandt stated that he is looking to buy more Bitcoin once it reaches $53,000. The crypto community assumed that Brandt was calling the next Bitcoin move. Bitcoin has already dropped to $58,300.

In addition to Bitcoin, Brandt attached an Ethereum chart with the visual prediction on Ethereum, which he is looking to buy once it reaches $4,030. The predicted Ethereum price correlates with the previous local top reached in September.

Right after getting negative comments from Bitcoin and Ethereum holders, Brandt clarified that he is not a bear and is not looking to short Bitcoin or Ethereum and is only sharing his thoughts on the current market situation.

Shortly after, Brandt has posted a Tweet saying that he will take a break from the cryptocurrency markets and focus on traditional markets like commodities and equities since the communities around them, according to Brandt, are more "adult."

While Brandt does not seem to be happy with the behavior of cryptocurrency community members and refers to them as less adult and profane, the average investor's age in both the crypto and equities communities is actually not the same with equity market participants being six years older than crypto enthusiasts.

article image
