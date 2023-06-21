Paysenger Paves Way for More Democratic Generative Art, Introduces EGO Token

Paysenger, novel real-world cryptocurrency application, is aimed at adjusting copyright protection to challenges of AI epoch

Copyright infringement issues have never been so dangerous before artificial intelligence (AI) and generative language models gained traction. Here's why creators and art distributors globally need new-gen content monetization solutions.

Paysenger protects content from abuse in AI epoch, here's how

Launched in 2022, Paysenger is a solution for digital content protection and monetization powered by AI instruments. Technically, it verifies the authorship of the content and allows the author to protect it from being copied by generative AI platforms.

Image by Paysenger

First, AI browses through the artwork in the creator's portfolio, generates new projects and Paysenger secures the copyright for these pieces of content. In order to verify and protect the authenticity of the content, Paysenger leverages blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens.

As such, every artwork created on Paysenger using AI is guaranteed to be attributed to its creator, not to the team of AI instruments it was generated with.

This mechanism streamlines the content monetization procedure for creators. To start earning, they should only upload their collections, choose titles for them and set prices.

Then, third-party users of the platform can send requests to Paysenger to get the images and use them. AI generates requested images and sends them as NFTs. For every NFT of that type, the platform rewards the owner of content who uploaded images used for AI-generated artwork.

Introducing EGO, multi-purpose token of Paysenger ecosystem

The Paysenger team launched EGO , a native cryptocurrency token, as a basic element of the project's monetization. EGO is used for all transactions on the platform and supports interaction between its various elements.

EGO token covers the entire "production" chain of generative art, from minting and selling NFTs to rewarding the authors.

First, EGO was introduced to the general public via an initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) on a variety of platforms, including the likes of GameFi, Red Kite, BullStarter and TrustPad. Right now, EGO can be purchased on centralized and decentralized platforms that have since listed it.

Per the Paysenger team, EGO is of paramount importance to the global Web2.0 to Web3.0 transition in various segments of economics:

Paysenger serves as a bridge between the vast web 2.0 audience and the world of blockchain technologies. While it does not force the use of crypto, Paysenger still attracts a large number of creators and experts, gradually immersing them in the crypto world. At the same time, the native EGO token is necessary for fully utilizing the platform. Unlike many web 3.0 projects that do not offer their users a unique experience, Paysenger surpasses its web 2.0 competitors through its crypto component.

Besides being equipped with multiple layers of utility, EGO is tradeable on major platforms.

50,000 creators have already joined Paysenger community

Despite still being in a nascent stage of development, the platform has already onboarded the first generation of digital content creators. As of mid-June 2023, its services are available to 50,000 users.

In its mission, Paysenger collaborates with Sureel.io's director Dr. Tamay Aykut, a former professor at Stanford University. It also works together with Polygon, ConsenSys and other Web3 heavyweight, while building novel AI-centric tooling for the art business.