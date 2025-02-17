Advertisement
    Panshibi (SHIBI) Pre-Sale Welcomes New Attendees, Cardano (ADA) Community Enthusiasts in Focus

    By Guest Author
    Mon, 17/02/2025 - 10:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In Cardano (ADA) supply, the whale accumulation and increased buy pressure slingshotted the sleeping giant into the spotlight overnight.  

    While analysts predict a rebound from ADA's 32% MoM drop, disillusioned investors are seeking alternative opportunities. The new Panda-themed Panshibi capitalizes on this shifting investors' sentiment, offering a fresh take on meme coins with its AI ingenuity and value-driven utility.  

    Cardano (ADA) price reacts on rapid ecosystem growth

    Cardano’s price has fallen steeply below the $0.80 mark, sending shockwaves through the crypto community despite the ecosystem’s continued growth. With February's brutal market downturn, ADA is now hovering around $0.76, marking a 28% decline over the past month and a staggering 15% drop in the last week. Analysts now warn that Cardano price could plunge even further to $0.70 if market conditions do not improve.

    The broader crypto market suffered a massive shake-up as more than $2.3 billion in liquidations wiped out gains across various assets. Bitcoin fell to $95,000, dragging the entire sector down by over 12% in market capitalization. However, Cardano has been among the hardest hit, reaching pre-US election levels with a 32% MoM drop, and investors are still bracing for more volatility.

    Panshibi (SHIBI) meme coin offers impressive rewards to community

    As the Cardano price dwindles, Panshibi emerges as the most outstanding winner. Blending profitable staking, ironclad security, and a utility that extends beyond crypto, Panshibi (SHIBI) brings attractive rewards to Investors. 

    These predictions aren’t just speculation; the project whitepaper outlines such growth prospects. However, this new project isn’t just about crypto gains - it’s about making a difference.   The project assigns 15% of its total supply to these staking rewards, ensuring steady gains for those actively participating.

    And if you get in during the presale, you’ll enjoy exclusive access to the Bamboo Private VIP Club, where extra perks sweeten the deal for committed investors. Early investors can earn these attractive rewards by accumulating SHIBI holding before major exchange listings drive the price further. 

    With Cardano price struggling to reclaim lost ground, investors are searching for the next big opportunity: Panshibi (SHIBI) is emerging as the answer. Its AI-driven approach, lucrative staking model, and massive growth projections position it as a promising presale. I 

    In fact, it sold out the first three stages with astronomical demand, and the fourth one is underway with demand growing rapidly. At this rate, the presale may sell out much faster than expected. Fortunately, you're still early. Panshibi is selling at just $0.005 in stage 4.  

    You can participate in the Panshibi presale here:

    Telegram: https://t.me/panshibi

    Twitter: https://x.com/panshibi_

    Website: https://panshibi.com

    #Panshibi

