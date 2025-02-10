Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Panshibi (SHIBI) Meme Coin Gains Steam as XRP Price Looks Strong

    By Guest Author
    Mon, 10/02/2025 - 10:27
    Advertisement
    Panshibi (SHIBI) Meme Coin Gains Steam as XRP Price Looks Strong
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Ripple’s XRP price now stands at around $2.49, dropping 17.8% in the past week. While some observers still anticipate a swift rebound for XRP, many analysts see prolonged headwinds driving the token’s price downward. 

    Meanwhile, Panshibi (SHIBI), a rapidly emerging panda-themed token that may have a shot at delivering up significant gains.  

    XRP price: Traders are optimistic

    The Ripple price now near $2.49 exemplifies the coin’s recent volatility. Skeptics argue that pending regulatory hurdles and dwindling market enthusiasm might hamstring any significant comeback. Though XRP has historically shown resilience during industry-wide recoveries, analysts caution that the coin’s reliance on institutional alliances alone doesn’t guarantee a swift rebound.  

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance Chief CZ Reminds Followers of His Golden Rule for Crypto Wealth
    Crypto Ads Absent During Superb Bowl
    Trading Veteran Brandt Points to 'Very Interesting' Bitcoin Fact
    Bitcoin (BTC) Might Start Its Way Above $100,000 Now, XRP Recovery Began Too Early, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dodge Death Cross?

    Panshibi (SHIBI): Novel meme coin with growing community

    Panshibi has captured attention with a presale that merges comedic branding and practical tokenomics. The coin’s Stage 3 is priced at $0.004, and total funds raised have hit over $645,000. Panshibi anchors its security with a 10-year liquidity lock, a two-year team token lock, and a Coinsult audit. Once the presale ends, contract ownership will be renounced, turning governance decisions over to its community.

    Advertisement

    The token’s AI-based “social-fi” model encourages holders to stake and engage in interactive quests, pushing beyond the usual Twitter hype that fades once a coin launches.  

    Some watchers highlight that XRP’s long-term viability remains intact if regulatory clarity eventually prevails. If meme coin mania truly resurfaces, SHIBI might indeed outpace more conservative coins stuck in regulatory limbo.

    Panshibi (SHIBI) lures speculators  offering 10-year liquidity locks, strong auditing, and a lively community angle. For anyone watching the market from the sidelines, the question remains whether to stick with an established token locked in a slump—or to venture into a new panda-themed coin ready to break out in 2025.

    You can participate in the Panshibi presale here:

    Telegram: https://t.me/panshibi
    Twitter: https://x.com/panshibi
    Website: https://panshibi.com

    #Panshibi

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 10, 2025 - 9:58
    Bitcoin to Get to Several Billion People by 2030, Says Brian Armstrong
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Feb 10, 2025 - 9:33
    SHIB Burns Suddenly Jump 807% - What’s Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CFO StraTech Executive Series: A Premier Gathering of Financial Leaders
    LBank Lead Seven-Party Coalition in $15 Million Donation Drive for DEXX Compensation
    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin to Get to Several Billion People by 2030, Says Brian Armstrong
    SHIB Burns Suddenly Jump 807% - What’s Happening?
    Ex-Binance Chief CZ Reminds Followers of His Golden Rule for Crypto Wealth
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD