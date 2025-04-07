Advertisement
    Only 5% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Profit: Unpleasant Numbers

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 7/04/2025 - 10:38
    Shiba Inu's profitability is off the charts
    During the most recent market downturn, Shiba Inu has suffered greatly, and the data presents a depressing picture: only 5% of SHIB holders are currently making money. Investor sentiment is rapidly deteriorating as the meme coin trades around $0.0000107, and the charts do not provide much short-term respite. As the asset drops below significant support levels, SHIB's price performance keeps getting worse

    The chart makes it evident that SHIB is in a very vulnerable position due to the current downtrend. A surge of selling pressure has caused the asset to break below its $0.000012 support, moving it closer to the next significant level at $0.000010. Data from on-chain further demonstrates how serious the situation is. Over 90% of addresses holding SHIB are currently underwater, with only 5.7% in the green and 4.12% at breakeven, according to IntoTheBlock's Global In/Out of the Money chart. 

    These out of the money positions are so large that they put holders under tremendous psychological strain, and many of them may panic-sell at the slightest indication of weakness. A bearish picture is also painted by inflow and outflow metrics for large holders. Outflows have plummeted by an astounding 80%, while inflows have fallen by more than 63% in just the last seven days. 

    SHIB might keep declining and possibly wiping out more value unless there is a major infusion of fresh money or bullish momentum soon. Now, the crucial question is whether SHIB can recover the $0.000012 threshold, which would restore technical strength and give the 90% of holders who are currently out of the money some hope. The state of affairs at SHIB is still unstable until then.

    #Shiba Inu
