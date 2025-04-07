ETH/BTC Collapses Below 0.02

Advertisement

Ethereum (ETH), the flagship altcoin, has now plunged to its lowest level against Bitcoin (BTC) since February 2020.

ETH/BTC by TradingView

Earlier this Monday, it reached an intraday low of 0.01965 BTC on the Binance exchange.

At press time, ETH is trading at $1,515. Those who bought Ethereum at the peak of the ICO-fueled bull market in January 2018 would have made zero gains.

The top altcoin has now collapsed by 44% against Bitcoin this year after recording three consecutive years in the red. It is also down 79% from the December 2021 peak that was achieved due to exuberance surrounding decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Now that ETH has collapsed below the psychologically important 0.02 level, ETH/BTC bears might start eyeing the September 2019 low of 0.01615 BTC. The altcoin would need to drop another 18% against Bitcoin to plunge to the aforementioned price point.

The next stop would be the pre-ICO mania low of March 2017 (0.0128 BTC).

"Black Monday"

On Sunday, the Ethereum (ETH) price plunged by another 12.5%, underperforming the broader crypto market. It is now down another 2% on Monday, with stocks crashing across the globe amid the tariff mayhem. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index is down by more than 12%. Japan's Nikkei 225 is down by nearly 7%.

Will Tether surpass Ethereum?

Following the most recent drop, Tether (USDT) is now within striking distance of overtaking Ether (ETH) by market cap. The two cryptocurrencies are currently valued at $144 billion and $185 billion, respectively.