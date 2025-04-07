Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    ETH/BTC Collapses Below 0.02

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 7/04/2025 - 6:16
    Ethereum (ETH) has become synonymous with failure
    Advertisement
    ETH/BTC Collapses Below 0.02
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ethereum (ETH), the flagship altcoin, has now plunged to its lowest level against Bitcoin (BTC) since February 2020. 

    Article image
    ETH/BTC by TradingView

    Earlier this Monday, it reached an intraday low of 0.01965 BTC on the Binance exchange. 

    At press time, ETH is trading at $1,515. Those who bought Ethereum at the peak of the ICO-fueled bull market in January 2018 would have made zero gains.  

    HOT Stories
    ETH/BTC Collapses Below 0.02
    Bloomberg Veteran Shares Fascinating Observation About XRP and Bitcoin
    Is Bitcoin (BTC) Headed for $72,000? Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hit Critical Support, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Whales Take Control?
    Shorting Bitcoin Will Be Best Bear Market Play, Veteran Economist Says

    Related
    Ethereum Fees Crash 59%: What's Behind It?
    Fri, 04/04/2025 - 14:49
    Ethereum Fees Crash 59%: What's Behind It?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The top altcoin has now collapsed by 44% against Bitcoin this year after recording three consecutive years in the red. It is also down 79% from the December 2021 peak that was achieved due to exuberance surrounding decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). 

    Now that ETH has collapsed below the psychologically important 0.02 level, ETH/BTC bears might start eyeing the September 2019 low of 0.01615 BTC. The altcoin would need to drop another 18% against Bitcoin to plunge to the aforementioned price point. 

    Related
    Breaking: Crypto Market Getting Annihilated as Ethereum Collapses by 10%
    Sun, 04/06/2025 - 19:00
    Breaking: Crypto Market Getting Annihilated as Ethereum Collapses by 10%
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The next stop would be the pre-ICO mania low of March 2017 (0.0128 BTC). 

    "Black Monday"

    On Sunday, the Ethereum (ETH) price plunged by another 12.5%, underperforming the broader crypto market. It is now down another 2% on Monday, with stocks crashing across the globe amid the tariff mayhem. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index is down by more than 12%. Japan's Nikkei 225 is down by nearly 7%.

    Will Tether surpass Ethereum?  

    Following the most recent drop, Tether (USDT) is now within striking distance of overtaking Ether (ETH) by market cap. The two cryptocurrencies are currently valued at $144 billion and $185 billion, respectively.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 7, 2025 - 5:21
    Bloomberg Veteran Shares Fascinating Observation About XRP and Bitcoin
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 7, 2025 - 0:01
    Is Bitcoin (BTC) Headed for $72,000? Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hit Critical Support, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Whales Take Control?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LBank Achieves Explosive Growth, Memecoin Trading Hits 7.42% in Q1 2025
    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Achieves Explosive Growth, Memecoin Trading Hits 7.42% in Q1 2025
    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ETH/BTC Collapses Below 0.02
    Bloomberg Veteran Shares Fascinating Observation About XRP and Bitcoin
    Is Bitcoin (BTC) Headed for $72,000? Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hit Critical Support, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Whales Take Control?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD