Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    What's Next for SHIB? Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Update

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 6/04/2025 - 14:48
    Shiba Inu has recently hinted at what to expect in coming days
    Advertisement
    What's Next for SHIB? Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Update
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Amid the current market uncertainty, Shiba Inu team member Lucie has stepped forward to remind the community of the exciting road ahead.

    Advertisement

    In a recent tweet, Lucie delivered an uplifting message about the project's progress and future goals, stating, "Let’s all stay focused on the amazing upgrades ahead —we’ve got so much going on... We work hard for all of this, so let’s keep pushing and watch Shibarium rise to the top, with ShibOs used across the world one day."

    Lucie’s statement highlights focus on Shibarium — the project's Layer-2 blockchain — and ShibOS, a blockchain operating system designed to power decentralized apps and services. Both are central to Shiba Inu’s long-term vision of becoming a key player in the Web3 and DeFi space.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu Team Announces Key Rule for New Crypto Era
    Sun, 02/16/2025 - 13:53
    Shiba Inu Team Announces Key Rule for New Crypto Era
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Shibarium will eventually expand into a Rollup Hub, allowing developers to launch custom Layer-3 rollups directly on the platform. Each rollup settles its transactions on Shibarium and utilizes BONE for gas. Shibarium will also function as a data availability layer, storing and serving rollup data with reliability. This architecture enables numerous chains to run in parallel while remaining connected. The long-term vision is a modular, interoperable ecosystem where Shibarium acts as the execution and data backbone.

    What to expect

    Shiba Inu has recently hinted at what to expect in the coming days as regards the ecosystem.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Ecosystem Getting Major Tech Upgrade
    Fri, 09/13/2024 - 18:41
    Shiba Inu Ecosystem Getting Major Tech Upgrade
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Karma is coming to Shibarium and is now live in testing. Karma is powered by smart contracts such as KarmaStorage and KarmaLogic, which track every move through DIDs and reward with points like candy. The official announcement is currently being awaited.

    Shibarium L3, powered by Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) and currently in development, would open up new possibilities by allowing businesses to run encrypted smart contracts without exposing customer data.

    ShibOS, the SHIB ecosystem's brain — an operating system built on Shiba Inu and designed to power dApps, privacy, identity, AI and other features — is also making progress in development. Likewise, the Shib Alpha Layer, a new layer on Shibarium, makes transactions super fast (less than 0.1 seconds) and able to handle lots of users at once.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 6, 2025 - 14:35
    $159,832,873 Bitcoin Transfer to Major US Exchange Sparks Black Monday Fears
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 6, 2025 - 14:07
    '$1 Million BTC' Advocate Mow Predicts China's Bitcoin Pivot
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    What's Next for SHIB? Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Update
    $159,832,873 Bitcoin Transfer to Major US Exchange Sparks Black Monday Fears
    '$1 Million BTC' Advocate Mow Predicts China's Bitcoin Pivot
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD