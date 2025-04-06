What's Next for SHIB? Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Amid the current market uncertainty, Shiba Inu team member Lucie has stepped forward to remind the community of the exciting road ahead.

In a recent tweet, Lucie delivered an uplifting message about the project's progress and future goals, stating, "Let’s all stay focused on the amazing upgrades ahead —we’ve got so much going on... We work hard for all of this, so let’s keep pushing and watch Shibarium rise to the top, with ShibOs used across the world one day."

Lucie’s statement highlights focus on Shibarium — the project's Layer-2 blockchain — and ShibOS, a blockchain operating system designed to power decentralized apps and services. Both are central to Shiba Inu’s long-term vision of becoming a key player in the Web3 and DeFi space.

Shibarium will eventually expand into a Rollup Hub, allowing developers to launch custom Layer-3 rollups directly on the platform. Each rollup settles its transactions on Shibarium and utilizes BONE for gas. Shibarium will also function as a data availability layer, storing and serving rollup data with reliability. This architecture enables numerous chains to run in parallel while remaining connected. The long-term vision is a modular, interoperable ecosystem where Shibarium acts as the execution and data backbone.

What to expect

Shiba Inu has recently hinted at what to expect in the coming days as regards the ecosystem.

Karma is coming to Shibarium and is now live in testing. Karma is powered by smart contracts such as KarmaStorage and KarmaLogic, which track every move through DIDs and reward with points like candy. The official announcement is currently being awaited.

Shibarium L3, powered by Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) and currently in development, would open up new possibilities by allowing businesses to run encrypted smart contracts without exposing customer data.

ShibOS, the SHIB ecosystem's brain — an operating system built on Shiba Inu and designed to power dApps, privacy, identity, AI and other features — is also making progress in development. Likewise, the Shib Alpha Layer, a new layer on Shibarium, makes transactions super fast (less than 0.1 seconds) and able to handle lots of users at once.