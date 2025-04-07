Is Bitcoin (BTC) Headed for $72,000? Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hit Critical Support, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Whales Take Control?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Though technical and macroeconomic pressures are starting to build, Bitcoin has been maintaining key levels. After several unsuccessful attempts to break above the 200 EMA, which is located around $85,344, Bitcoin is currently exhibiting signs of weakness at $82,870. A flattening RSI and a narrowing range between short-term moving averages are affecting the asset, suggesting that traders are becoming more unsure. The performance over the weekend was comparatively flat, but Monday might see some volatility.

The market is preparing for the United States to impose new trading tariffs, which are anticipated to put more strain on risk assets and international stocks. As trade tensions rise, investors may seek safer havens, which could result in capital outflows from Bitcoin, which is frequently seen as a speculative vehicle in uncertain times. In the event that selling pressure increases, Bitcoin could lose support at $82,000, opening the way to $78,000.

Bears may target the $72,000 zone, a psychologically significant threshold and previous consolidation area, if that level also breaks. This level of breakdown would represent one of the steepest corrections in Bitcoin's history, representing a nearly 15% drop from current prices. There are indications of weakness in volume as well.

Doubts have been raised regarding the sustainability of any near-term bounce because recent buying activity has not been accompanied by strong volume support despite prior surges. The RSI is currently at 44, indicating that there may be space for one more decline before oversold conditions are reached.

Dogecoin on way to last support

Dogecoin, which is having difficulty staying above the $0.16 threshold, is exhibiting more and more signs of weakness. Despite a generally stable market, the meme coin has not been able to gain traction, and all indicators now suggest that the $0.14 support level — the last meaningful level of defense for DOGE before more downside could occur — will probably be retested.

At $0.1646, DOGE is currently showing a persistent downward trend since its February peak, having fallen more than 2.5% in the past day. The asset has repeatedly been rejected at the $0.20 resistance level, but it has never been able to break through and maintain a meaningful rally. Momentum is unmistakably in favor of sellers as volume fades and RSI indicators approach oversold territory.

More significantly, Dogecoin is now acting as resistance rather than support after breaking below both its 50-day and 100-day EMAs. The 200 EMA, which is frequently used as a trend confirmation line, is still significantly above the current price at $0.22, which supports the general bearish outlook. The three support levels at $0.20, $0.17 and $0.14 that are indicated on the chart are now crucial. The first two are currently under a lot of pressure or have already been compromised.

As short-term holders' confidence wanes, the asset may see accelerated selling if the $0.14 level is broken. Over the next few days traders and investors should closely monitor volume trends and the general sentiment surrounding cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin may be entering uncharted bearish territory if it doesn't see a strong rebound.

Shiba Inu gives up

Shiba Inu's price is currently trading at about $0.00001210, a 1.94% daily decline, and it is still perilously close to important support levels. The meme-based token is exhibiting signs of weakness, but on-chain data suggests that a small group of powerful holders or whales may hold the key to its future. Technically speaking, SHIB is still in a downward trend and is trading below its heavy resistance 50, 100 and 200 EMA lines.

After several tests since early March, the next obvious support is located at about $0.000011. If this level is broken, there may be a steep decline toward uncharted territory close to $0.000010. The low and primarily red volume indicates a decline in interest and a rise in selling pressure. A relief bounce could be triggered by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) approaching oversold territory once more at about 40.5.

That scenario is unlikely to occur though unless there is a surge in purchasing activity. Shiba Inu's on-chain activity is where the true power dynamic is found. According to data, a small number of whale addresses hold more than 70% of SHIB's entire supply, which poses a serious risk. SHIB may experience a liquidity crisis if these whales start to offload, which would quickly drive the price down.

On the other hand, a sharp decline may be avoided if whales accumulate or stagnate. Particularly in the Shibarium ecosystem, SHIB's devoted community and utility development are its strongest points. But SHIB will continue to be vulnerable to abrupt volatility until whale dominance subsides and wider adoption broadens the holder base.