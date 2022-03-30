Nuvei and XT.COM Team up to Advance Global Crypto Adoption

World-leading crypto-to-fiat conversion provider Simplex (fully-owned by Nuvei) is now seamlessly available for all new and existing clients of mainstream centralized cryptocurrency exchange XT.COM.

XT.COM receives seamless fiat on-ramp thanks to Nuvei partnership

According to the joint announcement by XT.COM crypto exchange and payments provider Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the two teams have entered into a long-term strategic collaboration.

With this partnership, the cryptocurrency on/off ramp solution by Israeli-based firm Simplex is set to allow Nuvei's clients to refill their accounts with convenient fiat payment methods.

Namely, money can be deposited with credit and debit cards in various fiat currencies, Apple Pay tansfers and cross-border bank remittances.

Philip Fayer, chair and CEO of Nuvei, is sure that the joint product will be of particular importance to no-coiners and crypto holders with basic skills:

We are delighted to support XT.COM with our global on-ramp solution. Our partnership will enable millions of new users to join the cryptocurrency ecosystem with a familiar eCommerce experience of using everyday payment methods.

NASDAQ-listed Nuvei expands its presence in Asia, North America and Europe

Weber Woo, CEO of XT.COM, outlines that the cooperation between Simplex and Nuvei will accelerate cryptocurrency adoption in various regions of the world:

Crypto is accepted more and more by society. But how to connect from fiat to crypto, that is the biggest barrier for most users. By cooperating with Simplex by Nuvei we can help users from all over the world to easily enter to the crypto world.

XT.COM promotes itself as the world's first social-infused exchange; its userbase includes 30 million registered accounts while its mechanisms serve 300,000 users monthly.

Its stack of products includes spot and derivatives trading modules, interest-free margin, forex section, ETF instruments and seamless coin staking option.

As XT.COM recently inked partnerships with Btok in Asia and Tapatalk in North America and Europe, the mentioned collaboration is a hige milestione for Nuvei and Simplex.